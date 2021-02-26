The ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Have Had Some Serious Social Media Drama, Real and Fake

The Alaskan Bush People are out of the Bush and … on our iPhones, so it would seem. Also, they’re in Los Angeles if you’re keeping an eye on their whereabouts, but we’re talking about how the Brown family is slowly getting used to social media. And there haven’t just been bumps along the way; we’ve witnessed some serious scandals.

The family, who lived in an isolated part of the state, once shunned modern society in preference for a simple life in “the bush.” However, it seems as though times have changed. Not only do they now reside in a swanky California mansion, but you can find Ami Brown and late patriarch Billy Brown‘s kids on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook — though there’s no evidence they’re on TikTok … yet.

After 18-year-old Rain Brown pioneered the Instagram landscape on her own, her older siblings have ventured into the world of technology. The trouble is, when you’ve lived your life in the Alaskan wilderness (or at least faked living in the Alaskan wilderness for the camera), you may not be up-to-snuff on online etiquette. And if you’re part of a reality TV dynasty with thousands of followers, people are quick to call you out on it.

Of course, there are those things out of your control like when a Fake Gabe Brown was catfishing fangirls. But BTW, Bear Brown, you may not want to fake your own death unless you’re cool with sending people into a panic — and subsequently, rage.

Confused about what we’re talking about? Keep scrolling for some of the most eyebrow-raising Brown family social media scandals.