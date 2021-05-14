Exclusive 90 Day Fiance’s Stephanie Explains How She and Ryan Are Still Legally Engaged

90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Davison is no longer with ex Ryan Carr, but they are still legally engaged in terms of the K-1 visa, she exclusively tells In Touch in a video interview.

After revealing their split happened months before it was captured on camera, the Skin Envy medspa owner, 52, says the pandemic caused a holdup in their paperwork.

“When I first became engaged … due to the coronavirus, everything was, you know, held back a little bit, but finally they sent approval that the embassy was open and that the expiration date for Ryan and I to have our interview would be the end of September of 2020,” she explains to In Touch. “I thought that was current, and come to find out, I then received something in the mail about a month later saying due to the coronavirus, we’ve moved it back even more.”

Stephanie says they rescheduled Ryan’s interview for February 25, 2021, which would have been the final step in allowing him to fly over to the United States from Belize. “I immediately called the field producer at Sharp Entertainment and said I just found out that the original document that I had been given is null and void,” she shares.

The season 8 star says that because Ryan, 27, was set to appear on the spinoff Bares All, the network would need paperwork stating they “were no longer engaged.”

“It is illegal for them to pay someone who is an immigrant, unless the process is done,” Stephanie says. “So, even though I’m not on good terms with Sharp, I did do my due diligence. I figured they did their due diligence, and maybe they did.”

Stephanie tells In Touch she has not been in contact with Ryan since their breakup aired on TV. “I haven’t spoken to him at all. Maybe they did. And maybe he didn’t take the initiative to do what he needed to do. I have no way of knowing that,” the reality personality says.

The Grand Rapids native shares the update about his K-1 visa after spilling all of her behind-the-scenes secrets via an Instagram video, “Sofa Talk With Steph.”

Although they were cast for season 8 in May 2020, Stephanie revealed she and Ryan actually broke up in mid-August. The scenes that fans saw where she flew to Belize to see him were filmed in October, several weeks after they split. Stephanie also claimed her scenes filmed with her new love interest, his cousin Harris Flowers, were “fake.”

“I thought well, if Harris will fill in, I’ll try and stick it out,” she said about how he came into the mix. “So, as you saw on the show, I did call Harris and Harris came. He stayed with me, and they totally turned that around.”

In Touch reached out to Ryan for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.