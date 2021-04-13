90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Davison didn’t hold back during her own season 8 tell-all, claiming her story line with ex Ryan Carr was “fake” and so much more.

Following the airing of TLC’s reunion special, which the TV personality, 52, skipped, she shared never-before-heard details about her own experience on the reality show via an Instagram video titled “Sofa Talk With Steph.”

Not only did Stephanie shut down speculation she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol while filming, but the Skin Envy medspa owner also revealed what really happened with her and Ryan as well as where she stands with his cousin, Harris Flowers, who became her man in the later season 8 episodes.

Stephanie previously told fans that she wouldn’t be attending the televised tell-all with her costars because she wanted to tell viewers the “REAL truth.”

The Michigan resident was not pleased with much of her portrayal on the TLC series, having opened up about the skewed perceptions of her during a candid interview with YouTuber The Celeb Talk Guy in February 2021. Stephanie said she didn’t shower Ryan, 27, with gifts in the beginning of their romance, nor was she opposed to dating men that are closer to her age. She and Ryan have a 25-year age gap.

“They chose to run with, ‘Oh, she’s a cougar. She owns it.’ They left out the rest of it,” Stephanie claimed. “I wanted to be clear. I’m not the first you’ve heard that from, that this is a highly edited show. This is a highly edited show.”

Ryan and Stephanie first met during a vacation in his native country of Belize. After getting seriously involved with each other, the pair got cast for the show in May 2020 and started filming in June of last year.

In her new tell-all, Stephanie doubled down on claims the story line about her being a “cougar” was just for the show, and she claimed that Harris’ appearance was part of their plan to continue to film additional footage.

