Who is Harris on 90 Day Fiancé? Stephanie Davison was hiding a major secret from her fiancé, Ryan Carr, when they joined season 8 of TLC’s hit reality TV series: the last time Stephanie was visiting Ryan in his native country of Belize, she cheated on him with his cousin, Harris. It seems fans will finally get to meet Harris on the Sunday, February 28 episode. Keep scrolling below to find out more about Harris!

Who Is Harris?

Harris is the third cousin of Stephanie’s fiancé, Ryan.

Harris and Stephanie Have a History

Stephanie came clean about her affair with Harris earlier on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé. She explained that the last time she was vacationing in Ryan’s native country of Belize, the couple had gotten into a big fight. Ryan left, so Stephanie called Harris so he could keep her company because she didn’t want to be alone in her hotel room at the resort. Harris arrived and one thing led to another, and they got intimate with each other.

Stephanie Kept Her Affair With Harris a Secret

The Michigan native didn’t tell Ryan about her tryst with his cousin until they reunited on the show for the first time in nearly 10 months after borders reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Even though Stephanie hid it from Ryan, he already knew about her hookup with Harris when she told him about it.

Ryan explained that he had some friends who were working in the resort where Stephanie was staying and some of them saw Harris enter her hotel room. Of course, they relayed the information to Ryan.

Ryan Was Willing to Forgive Stephanie

Even though having a partner cheat with a family member would devastate anyone, Ryan didn’t seem bothered by Stephanie’s transgression. Instead, he was more upset with Harris because he felt his cousin took advantage of his fiancée while she was in a vulnerable emotional state.

Tony Rath/TLC

Ryan and Harris Are Not on Good Terms

When Ryan made an appearance on the January 31 episode of the discovery+ spinoff 90 Day Bares All, Ryan slammed his cousin during an interview with host Shaun Robinson.

“He’s into her because of the money or whatever and [he’s] trying to get his family living and eating good, you know?” Ryan alleged.