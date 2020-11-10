Showing off his leading lady! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Paul Staehle revealed his wife, Karine Staehle (née Martins), underwent a new cosmetic procedure in Manáos, Brazil, following their reconciliation.

The season 5 personality, 37, took to Instagram to unveil her freshened-up face on Monday, November 9. Karine opted to get “ombré shadow and lip revitalization,” according to the caption shared by beauty guru Alessandra Nascimento, which offers “a perfect combination to beautify and enhance facial features.”

Courtesy Alessandra Nascimento Micropigmentacao/Studio Nubia Neves Instagram

Ombré brows, (a.k.a. powdered brows), are a “semi-permanent eyebrow styling technique that creates a soft shaded brow pencil look,” per the description shared by browandbeautybar.com. The biggest difference between the less-invasive procedure and microblading is how the “pigment is deposited into the skin.”

Karine’s revitalization, which has been described as a “nonsurgical lip enhancement,” also gave her the pout she was hoping for.

The TLC star, 23, and her husband recently celebrated Halloween together with a big bash in her native country after they got back together. Paul and Karine rocked couples’ steampunk costumes and dressed up their 19-month-old son, Pierre, in a baby Yoda costume for the soiree with her loved ones.

Karine and Paul are seemingly doing better than ever after getting into a blowout fight in July, which he streamed via Instagram Live at the time. Cops were called twice to the pair’s home in Louisville, Kentucky, during the dispute.

Courtesy of @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

Afterward, they both obtained temporary restraining orders against each other, which were dropped in September. Fortunately, they both also agreed to cancel the court hearing they had on December 3 to work out custody of their son.

Paul even took to Instagram Stories with a cryptic message after news broke of their reconciliation. “It’s not gonna be easy,” he posted, referencing a quote from The Notebook. “It’s gonna be really hard, and we’re gonna have to work at this every day. But I wanna do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, you and me, every day.”

The dynamic duo reunited in Louisville before heading over to Brazil. Karine and Paul, who are expecting their second child together, recently gave the first glimpse at her baby bump in a family photo with Paul’s mother, Mary Staehle, and their two dogs shared via Facebook on October 14.

A new year, new baby and new look for 2021!