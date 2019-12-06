’90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Nicole Nafziger Loves to Get Glam: See Her Best Makeup Looks

Courtesy Nicole Nafziger/Instagram (2)

A work of art! 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger recently opened up about her newfound passion for makeup while taking to Instagram, revealing that she loves how “beautiful” it makes women feel. The TLC star has started to showcase more of her glamorous looks as of late and she also just purchased the “Conspiracy” eyeshadow palette by Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson so she could experiment with new colors.

Nicole doesn’t usually wear bright tones, but she loves to compliment her features with natural makeup. With her new products, the mother of one said she was looking forward to “trying something” fresh.

It looks like her darling daughter, May, is also starting to like cosmetics! The former TV personality recently said her mini-me “wanted to help her mommy swatch her new makeup” so they could check out the plethora of colors she now owned. The Florida native later took to Instagram Stories to show off the vibrant rainbow eyeshadows she did on her daughter for fun.

Nicole has exuded so much confidence in her recent social media posts, having also documented her weight loss journey over the past few years. These days, she’s not letting anybody rain on her parade.

On December 2, the reality star posted a new photo showing off her stunning makeup, mentioning how she was “definitely feeling” herself while taking the selfie. “All the haters in the world can talk about me and my life but no one will knock me down from where I am. I’m living my life spreading positivity and kindness. No one can throw off my vibe,” Nicole wrote, shutting down her haters.

“God made me with the spirit of kindness and I’ll show it until the day I die. Come one come all haters, you won’t phase me. But you can watch what happiness looks like and maybe you learn a thing or two,” she concluded.

One of her followers recently addressed how it’s surprising to see Nicole talking about eyeshadows, since she doesn’t rock it all that often, but she said that might be changing!

“Just because I don’t wear makeup [a lot] doesn’t mean I can’t try something new. It’s fun,” she responded.

