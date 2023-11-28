90 Day Fiancé star Memphis Smith seemingly slammed her ex-husband, Hamza Moknii, as she “brought awareness” to immigration marriage fraud.

“Many may know me from a role that I played on a television show,” Memphis, 37, explained in an Instagram Reel posted on Saturday, November 25. “What I’m here to talk about is immigration marriage fraud. It is something that I’ve had to deal with and still continuing to deal with for the last few years now.”

The TLC personality spoke about “not enough” support out there for victims, especially when children are involved.

“That is where, I as a mother, need to stand up and talk about those things that I have experienced,” she continued as she hinted at an ongoing court battle with her ex. “I will not be speaking about any details regarding my actual lived experience as I need to preserve the evidence I have for the right people.”

Memphis was first introduced to TLC fans on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2021, alongside her Tunisian ex-husband, 29. The former couple dated online for eight months before Memphis made the overseas trip to meet Hamza in person for the first time.

After tying the knot just several weeks after their first meeting, Memphis learned she was pregnant and expecting her third child and first child with Hamza. Memphis has a daughter from a previous relationship and shares a son with ex-husband Justin Sandoval.

The pair appeared to be one of the strongest couples by the season’s tell-all, filmed in January 2022. However, by that March, the nurse practitioner sparked split rumors with Hamza when she scrubbed all the photos of her Tunisian husband from her Instagram feed. At the time, the Michigan native left hints with cryptic messages as she posted a quote that said, “Never love a man so much that you ignore the truth about him.”

Since confirming their split, Hamza and Memphis have been in a heated custody battle for their daughter, who In Touch exclusively revealed is named Kiori Love Moknii. Hamza first hinted at an estrangement from his daughter — who was born in October 2021 — in June 2022 when he revealed he was spending his first Father’s Day alone.

Memphis and Hamza finalized their divorce on October 28, 2022. One major bombshell that was revealed during the proceedings was that Hamza requested a paternity test for their daughter as he suspected Memphis could’ve become pregnant with her ex-husband, In Touch exclusively revealed. However, the ruling concluded that Hamza must pay child support for Kiori, confirming he is the biological father.

One month after their divorce filing, Memphis filed for bankruptcy, According to the voluntary bankruptcy petition obtained by In Touch, Memphis had no property to use as an asset. As for her chapter 7 bankruptcy statements – which were filed in November 2022 – the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum claimed that she did not have a monthly income. However, in an amended statement, her income was adjusted to $4,282.85 per month.

Hamza’s relationship with his daughter remains estranged. The reality TV alum — who reportedly lives in Chicago — shared a heartfelt tribute to his daughter last month, recognizing Kiori’s second birthday and promised to “keep trying” to see her.

​​“Today my little princess completed the new year, happy birthday,” Hamza wrote via his Instagram Stories on October 5. “On this day, God gave me the most precious thing in my life. My daughter, every year, you are a source of light in our lives.”

The 90 Day Fiancé star concluded his message by emphasizing that he loved her more than anything else. “I want to see you and hug you, even if only for a few seconds.”