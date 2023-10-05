90 Day Fiance's Hamza Promises to ‘Keep Trying’ to See Daughter

90 Day Fiancé alum Hamza Moknii shared a heartfelt message to daughter Kiori, whom he shares with ex-wife Memphis Smith, on her second birthday.

“Today my little princess completed the new year, happy birthday,” Hamza, 27, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 5. “On this day, God gave me the most precious thing in my life. My daughter, every year, you are a source of light in our lives.”

The Tunisia native concluded his message by emphasizing that he loved her more than anything else. “I want to see you and hug you, even if only for a few seconds,” he continued. “I will keep trying for that, my dear. I love you my heart.”

Hamza’s message comes almost one year after his divorce from Memphis, 35, which was finalized on October 28, 2022. The news of their divorce followed the former couple’s custody battle for their daughter, whom they welcomed in October 2021.

Courtesy of Hamza Moknii/Instagram

Memphis and Hamza’s custody battle started in June 2022, when he demanded a paternity test for their daughter because he believed that the Michigan native was “pregnant prior to being in Tunisia.”

In the ruling on October 31, 2022, Hamza was ordered to pay child support for Kiori — confirming he is the father. At the time, Hamza had been living in Chicago away from his ex and had been traveling back and forth for their custody hearings.

Hamza and Memphis made their debut to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2021. The pair got married and announced their pregnancy on the spinoff, which aired from December 2021 to April 2022.

Unfortunately, by March 2022, the nurse practitioner sparked split rumors with Hamza when she scrubbed all the photos of her Tunisian husband from her Instagram feed. At the time, Memphis left hints with cryptic messages as she posted a quote that said, “Never love a man so much that you ignore the truth about him.”

The TLC personality first hinted at his estrangement from Kiori in June 2022, when he revealed he was spending his first Father’s Day alone away from his first child. “Today is Father’s Day. It would be the first Father’s Day with my daughter, we should be celebrating together,” the TLC personality wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “I don’t know when I will see her. Every day I miss her. Today should be special but all I can do is patiently wait to see her again.”