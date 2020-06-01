Getting away. 90 Day Fiancé star Mary Wallace went on a much-needed vacation to “unwind” after her drama with Varya Malina and Geoffrey Paschel unfolded on the hit TLC spinoff. The TV personality thanked fans for their unwavering support in a heartfelt statement on June 1, showing appreciation for their “words of encouragement.”

“The amount of kindness I received was exponentially larger and greatly overshadowed the negativity,” she wrote. “THAT is what life is about. Spreading kindness and love. Thank you each again and always keep kindness at the forefront of your day, and maybe the world just might change. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #thoughtfulness #kindness.”

Courtesy of Mary Wallace/Instagram

Fans have been on the edge of their seats after recent events on the show. During the Sunday, May 24, episode of Before the 90 Days, the Tennessee native, 41, admitted he “still loves” Varya, even after they split following her denial of his proposal in Russia. The reality star later popped the question to Varya again after she hopped on a flight to win him back.

“Varya, I didn’t realize how much I truly loved you and how much I truly missed you until you said ‘surprise’ at my doorstep,” he told her while getting down on one knee. “I made a wish and the wish was for you to be a part of my family.”

Courtesy Geoffrey Paschel/Instagram

As if that’s not enough to process, the tension between the ladies also escalated after Varya, 30, told Mary to “stay away” from her man. “I don’t know if I should just walk the f–k away and just call it a day … I don’t know what he wants, and it just breaks my heart,” Mary told the cameras about her thoughts on the matter.

Mary later shared a candid update about her life via Instagram, revealing she has been trying to stay strong after viewers watched her “heart being shredded” on national television. “Let’s all remember hate gets us nowhere and holding a grudge is like holding a burning ember. It does more damage than letting go,” she wrote at the time.

On May 22, the brunette beauty shut down speculation she is Geoffrey’s “second choice” in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“Regardless, what people perceive me to be is their truth, not my own. We have been a part of each other’s lives for the better part of a decade,” Mary shared, adding she and Geoffrey “decided this was the perfect time to move forward with [their] lives together.”

Even though it seems like their love story is over, it appears the duo may have reconciled off screen.

We’ll have to wait and see!