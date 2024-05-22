90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik’s mother, Marlene Goldstone, told her that she wasn’t allowed to complain after she underwent an intense “mommy makeover” plastic surgery.

In a teaser clip for the Sunday, May 26, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? shared by Entertainment Tonight, Loren, 35, thanked Marlene and her dad, Bryan Goldstone, for helping take care of her and husband Alexei Brovarnik’s kids after she had the surgery.

While Marlene said she was happy to help, she admitted it “killed” her to see her daughter in pain amid the recovery process.

“I wasn’t expecting this recovery, but being excited about the results is what’s getting me through,” Loren said.

However, Marlene told Loren that she “had to remember” that she has three children to take care of. When Loren insisted it was her “decision” to have the surgery when she did, Marlene said that there’s “no complaining allowed.”

After a tense moment of silence, Loren ended the conversation by saying that she needed to rest.

Loren – who shares kids Shai, Asher and Ariel with Alexei, 35 – announced on social media she was having the plastic surgery procedure in September 2023.

“[It’s] basically a tummy tuck, I’m doing a 360 lipo from my chins, my arms, my upper back, my lower back, my thighs and then I’m going to do a fat transfer with that lipo to my boobs,” Loren further explained about the procedure during the April 21 episode. “I don’t want to put anything foreign in my body. I’m repurposing my body parts to go where they need to be.”

While her family insisted that she didn’t need to change her appearance with surgery, Loren said the procedure was “necessary.”

“Because I had three C-sections in two and a half years, one of the lasting effects has been abdominal diastasis – my abdomen muscles have separated and they won’t go back,” she said. “It’s physically uncomfortable. I love my children, but my body just didn’t get a break. It was a really busy three years.”

In addition to sharing updates on the show, Loren has continued to keep fans in the loop about her recovery process by sharing detailed posts on social media.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

“Feeling good at my six months checkup! So grateful for all of you on this journey with me and obviously couldn’t be luckier for @drdevvdo and his team!” she shared in an update post in March. “So proud of my body for carrying and delivering 3 babies in 2 1/2 years via c-section … now time to focus on the next chapter of loving my mommy makeover (tummy tuck, 360 lipo with a fat transfer) and focusing on self love!”

More recently, the TLC personality said her body was “snatched” when she shared a photo marking eight months after she had the procedure.