90 Day Fiance’s Loren Slammed for ‘Exploitative’ Partnership

While most of the time fans have 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik’s back, the reality TV star came under fire for her latest partnership.

“Love is in the air!” Loren, 35, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her in a white sweatshirt with red hearts on Thursday, January 26. “The price is affordable and the shipping takes less than two weeks!”

Loren is no stranger to promoting products as a “mom influencer” to her followers, however, fans begged the mom to consider partnering up with a brand that wasn’t considered fast fashion.

“I have someone who works in China who educated me on how they use child labor, exploitation of children. I don’t feel you would stand for these practices if you did some research into them. Let’s not promote a company that takes advantage of children,” one user wrote under the 90 Day Fiancé alum’s photo. Meanwhile, another added, “Please stop working with them they’re so bad for a million reasons. I want you to make your money but there has to be someone better you can partner with.”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Fast fashion is defined as clothing “produced rapidly by mass-market retailers in response to the latest trends,” according to the Oxford Dictionary. Despite its low price point, the practice is heavily criticized as it leads to waste and unsafe working conditions for employees.

“Things come broken,” one user complained about the quality. “And most of the clothes are polyester.”

The mom of three has had quite a week as it was only a few days ago that she clapped back at those who criticized her for being a stay-at-mom. The drama began on Monday, January 22 after Loren posted an Instagram Reel participating in social media “of course” trend.

“I’m a stay at home mom. Of course I haven’t cleaned these toys six times already today,” she said to the camera, panning to her children’s playroom. “I’m a stay at home mom. Of course I haven’t brushed my hair yet today. I’m a stay at home mom. My kids own the place, I just pay rent.”

While some fans praised Loren for her reliability, others slammed the TLC personality for not being able to take care of her household duties.

“If your kids are at day care, then why can’t you get all your chores done?” one user wrote. “I know…if you would get off your phone and stop making videos, you would get your stuff done.”

“So cringey. Usually stay at home moms…. Stay home with their kids,” another wrote under the photo.

“A real stay at home mom doesn’t put her kids in daycare,” a third viewer penned.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum directly addressed the comments via her Instagram Stories that day, writing that “all the haters” were out today.

“So, if that’s the case, I just wanted to tell you to make me one of your favorites. Turn on your notifications so you get notified when I post something, whether it’s a story or a reel or a post, and then you can love me more or you can hate on me more,” she clapped back. “So either way it’s a win-win for me.”

Loren shares three children with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, with whom she tied the knot in September 2015. The pair welcomed their first child Shai Josef in 2020, their son Asher in 2021, and became parents for the third time in 2022, with the addition of their daughter Ariel.