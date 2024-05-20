90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik gave insight into her plastic surgery journey by sharing a hilarious post-op photo.

Loren, 35, took to Instagram on Monday, May 20, to share a snapshot of herself with bandages wrapped around her head following her surgery. She wore her hair in a bun and stood behind a wheelchair, while she covered her eyes with sunglasses. The following slide showed her posing in the same blue polka dot dress from the first photo as she stood next to a man wearing a shirt with the first image on it.

“When they ask how you’re feeling the day after surgery … you send them this and say ‘like a snatched icon,’” the TLC personality captioned the post. “Credit to Alex for finding the muumuu. Credit to our producer for creating the gem of a T-shirt!”

Loren had the procedure done in September 2023, and has kept fans in the loop regarding her recovery process on social media.

“Feeling good at my six months checkup! So grateful for all of you on this journey with me and obviously couldn’t be luckier for @drdevvdo and his team!” she shared in an update post in March. “So proud of my body for carrying and delivering 3 babies in 2 1/2 years via c-section … now time to focus on the next chapter of loving my mommy makeover (tummy tuck, 360 lipo with a fat transfer) and focusing on self love!”

More recently, she said her body was “snatched” when she shared a photo while celebrating the eight-month mark after the procedure.

In addition to sharing updates on social media, Loren has given fans an inside look into the procedure during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

“[It’s] basically a tummy tuck, I’m doing a 360 lipo from my chins, my arms, my upper back, my lower back, my thighs and then I’m going to do a fat transfer with that lipo to my boobs,” she explained about the procedure during the April 21 episode. “I don’t want to put anything foreign in my body. I’m repurposing my body parts to go where they need to be.”

While her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, and her family insisted she didn’t need to change her appearance, Loren argued that the procedure was “necessary.

“Because I had three C-sections in two and a half years, one of the lasting effects has been abdominal diastasis – my abdomen muscles have separated and they won’t go back,” the mother of three said. “It’s physically uncomfortable. I love my children, but my body just didn’t get a break. It was a really busy three years.”