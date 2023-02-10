Surprise appearance. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik was left in shock when her estranged mother, Marlene Goldstone, and sister Rebecca walked into her baby shower.

In a teaser clip for the Monday, February 13, episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days shared by People, Loren, 34, explained that she was surprised Marlene and Rebecca attended her lemons and love-themed shower after RSVPing “no.”

Soon after their arrival, the TLC personality admitted she was “upset” that Marlene and ​Rebecca acted “like nothing happened.”

“I’m rarely speechless, and I think my face showed ‘What the f–k?'” Loren said as clips showed her mother and sister hugging her friends at the celebration.

Loren and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, have been estranged from her family amid their ​blowout fight over the couple’s plan to move from Florida to Israel.

“Alexei and I agree that it’s important for our kids to experience where [he] is from to understand the culture,” Loren explained during a joint confessional in a December 2022 episode. “But it’s a complete change, it’s not moving to a different state where you still understand American culture. You’re moving around the world to a completely different culture.”

However, Marlene and her father, Bryan Goldstone, expressed his concerns over custody of their three children – Shai, Asher and Ariel – if the couple split.

“I think you should know the custody laws in Israel. Israel is a very modern country,” Bryan advised during a January 2023 episode. “It’s also a Middle Eastern country with archaic laws and things, and who would have the right to those children? You have to find out, would you even be allowed to take the children back out of the county? Cause that’s a real possibility in the Mideast.”

TLC

After Bryan expressed his concerns, a legal expert exclusively told In Touch the family’s move to Israel “would not be advisable” for the Florida native due to the country’s “difficult” custody laws. “If Loren and Alexei would happen to get divorced there, Loren is using their laws and system so they will use Israel’s custody laws,” Kathleen Martinez, repped by Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, previously explained. “Divorcing there and going through custody proceedings would not be advisable if she were my client.”

However, it appears that Loren and Alexei, 34, may still be moving forward with the plan to move to Israel. In January 2023, In Touch exclusively reported that the couple put their three-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium on the market for $575,000 in October 2022.