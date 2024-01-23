90 Day ​Fiancé franchise favorite Loren Brovarnik clapped back at viewers who criticized her recent Instagram reel about being a stay-at-home mom.

“I was just reading some comments from this funny reel that I posted, and I see all the lovers and the haters are out today,” Loren, 35, said in a Monday, January 22 Instagram Story. “So, if that’s the case, I just wanted to tell you to make me one of your favorites. Turn on your notifications so you get notified when I post something, whether it’s a story or a reel or a post, and then you can love me more or you can hate on me more.”

She concluded the clip with, “So either way it’s a win-win for me.”

Loren followed her response with another Instagram Story featuring her lip syncing to Toby Keith’s song “I Wanna Talk About Me.”

“Let’s do this lovers and haters. Or you can. Oh wait. You do. And I’m blessed for it and all of you,” she captioned the video.

She concluded her message with a final Story, writing, “To my followers and supporters, thank you. I love you. To all my haters and the negative Nancys, thank you.”

Loren’s response came after fans took to her Instagram comments section to criticize the reality star’s parenting after she posted a reel as part of social media’s “of course” trend.

“I’m a stay at home mom. Of course I haven’t cleaned these toys six times already today,” she quipped, panning to her children’s playroom. “I’m a stay at home mom. Of course I haven’t brushed my hair yet today. I’m a stay at home mom. My kids own the place, I just pay rent.”

While some fans praised Loren for being transparent with her 1.4 million followers, others didn’t receive the lighthearted video as well.

“If your kids are at day care, then why can’t you get all your chores done?” one user wrote. “I know…if you would get off your phone and stop making videos, you would get your stuff done.”

“A real stay at home mom doesn’t put her kids in daycare,” another commented.

“So cringey. Usually stay at home moms…. Stay home with their kids,” a third viewer wrote.

The Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days star shares three young children with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik. The couple welcomed their first child, son Shai Josef, in 2020, son Asher in 2021 and daughter Ariel in 2022.

On parenting three toddlers at the same time, and her struggles with postpartum depression following the birth of Ariel, Loren told ET in February 2023 that she uses social media as an “outlet” to share her ups and downs in parenting.

“And in turn, that’s helping me realize I’m not alone,” she said at the time.