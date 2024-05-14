90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik showed off her “snatched” post-mommy makeover body eight months after she underwent plastic surgery and faced criticism for her decision to go under the knife.

“Eight months post-surgery,” the reality star, 35, captioned a gym selfie on her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 13. In the snap, she wore a black tank top and matching biker shorts. “#Snatched.” She tagged her surgeon, Dr. Dev Vibhakar, DO, FACS.

Loren then took a photo of herself in a mirror and wrote, “Am I snatched?! IYKYK.”

The mom of three, who made her reality TV debut on 90 Day Fiancé season 3 with husband Alexei Brovarnik, first revealed her “mommy makeover” in September 2023. She had experienced abdominal diastasis, a condition where the abdominal muscles separate during and after pregnancy, and wanted relief from the discomfort.

“So I’ve opted to do a tummy tuck to bring my muscles back together,” she explained, noting that she also opted to have a breast augmentation done.

“We know I’ve been very open about wanting to enhance my breasts, so I am doing a 360 lipo and fat transfer to my boobs. Doing it a more natural approach is the best way to go. Just like everything else, I’m beyond excited to share this journey with you,” Loren said.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star has been sharing updates on her recovery journey on social media ever since. Fans are now watching the process unfold again on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which premiered in March.

“[It’s] basically a tummy tuck, I’m doing a 360 lipo from my chins, my arms, my upper back, my lower back, my thighs and then I’m going to do a fat transfer with that lipo to my boobs,” Loren said during the April 21 episode. “I don’t want to put anything foreign in my body. I’m repurposing my body parts to go where they need to be.”

Though Alexei, 35, wasn’t so sure his wife needed to change her appearance, Loren argued that it was “necessary.”

“Because I had three C-sections in two and a half years, one of the lasting effects has been abdominal diastasis – my abdomen muscles have separated and they won’t go back,” she explained. “It’s physically uncomfortable. I love my children, but my body just didn’t get a break. It was a really busy three years.”

Loren has also faced criticism from fans who agreed that she didn’t need to change her body. “Some woman [SIC] just can’t be happy with their natural beauty, they start tampering with it, then, before you know it, they look like everyone else!” one person commented on her May 4 Instagram post.

“You need to love yourself, Loren. You are loved and that should be enough,” another user wrote.

However, she was quick to stand up to the critics, firing back in a comment, “For all you beautiful haters — my lips are NOT filled. I’ve never filled them. Could be the light, the plumping lipstick or the fact that I guess I’m just back to duck posing my lips.”