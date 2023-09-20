90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik updated fans about how she’s doing one week after she underwent plastic surgery.

“And here we are, 1 week post op! Stitches out. Drains out. Mama is on her way!” Loren, 35, captioned a photo of herself with Dr. Dev Vibhakar via Instagram on Tuesday, September 19.

After praising Vibhakar as an “unbelievable person and incredible doctor,” Loren took a moment to “clarify the term ‘natural mommy makeover’ since I’ve been saying that and people are @ me for it.”

“I say natural because I used my own fat and didn’t put anything in me. And for everyone asking, I did a tummy tuck bc I had abdominal diastases, 360 lipo and the fat transfer to my boobs. Basically repurposed myself,” she explained. “Whether you’ve been hating on me, bashing me, supporting me, cheering for me, I’m so excited for this next chapter and really excited to share it with you all!”

Loren revealed her plans to undergo the “natural mommy makeover” on September 12. “This is something I’ve wanted for a very long time and did a lot of research on, but it’s a little different,” she explained. “I was referred to @drdevvdo by a childhood friend because he specializes in doing it naturally.”

The TLC personality went on to note that she has “abdominal diastasis.” According to Cleveland Clinic, the condition is where the abdominal muscles separate during and after pregnancy. Loren said that the condition was “uncomfortable” for her, which inspired her decision to go under the knife.

Following the procedure, Loren took to her Instagram Stories on September 13 to share a photo of herself with bandages around her chin, arms and chest. ”Thank you EVERYONE for your kind words and well wishes for a smooth recovery!!! I couldn’t be happier with @drdevvdo and @peaceloveplasticsurgery – truly AMAZING!!!” she wrote. “I’ve always loved sharing my journeys with you, so stay tuned!” “I’ve always loved sharing my journeys with you, so stay tuned!”

Loren’s “mommy makeover” comes after she and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, welcomed their first child, son Shai, in April 2020. They continued to expand their family when they welcomed baby No. 2, son Asher, in August 2021, followed by their daughter, Ariel Raya, in September 2022.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

The mother of three has always been open about wanting to have plastic surgery after welcoming her kids. “[I want to do] everything,” Loren told Us Weekly in January 2022. “We’re gonna tuck this in. We’re gonna get these out. We’re gonna tighten here. You know, nothing crazy. [But] if I’m under, I’m under, just do it.”

Loren also hasn’t held back when it comes to discussing her postpartum journey online with her fans. While she noted the experiences impacted her confidence “a million percent,” the Florida native said she knew that being open about her journey would be helpful to other mothers.

“There’s also the positive to it because not everybody bounces back like some people, and that’s OK,” she added at the time. “I want to show people that women go through these changes [when they] grow a human inside [them] so it takes time for your body to heal.”