90 Day Fiance’s Sophie Sierra Confirms Plastic Surgery Speculation: See Photos of Her Transformation

90 Day Fiancé star Sophie Sierra is open about changing her appearance!

Since her reality TV debut, the United Kingdom native — who was introduced alongside her relationship with fiancée Rob Warne on season 10 of the franchise — has changed her signature blonde locks for a dark brunette shade. Now, fans are curious if the TLC star has gone under the knife for a more permanent transformation.

While she has admitted to certain procedures, she vehemently denied undergoing any “facial surgeries” in November 2023.

Keep scrolling to see photos of 90 Day Fiancé star Sophie Sierra’s plastic surgery transformation.