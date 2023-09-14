Loren Brovarnik ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ With Plastic Surgery Results: See Before and After Photos

She’s a new woman! In September 2023, 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik got the plastic surgery “mommy makeover” she’s wanted ever since her third pregnancy in 2022. Before going under the knife on September 12, she took to Instagram to reveal what she planned to get done. The procedures included a tummy tuck to reverse her abdominal diastasis, a condition where the abdominal muscles separate during and after pregnancy, as well as a 360 liposuction and fat transfer to her breasts.

After her surgery was complete, Loren, with bandages around her chin, arms and chest, revealed that she would be sharing her recovery journey with her fans. “I’ve always loved sharing my journeys with you, so stay tuned!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Keep scrolling to see before and after photos of Loren’s plastic surgery transformation.