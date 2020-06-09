Every Time ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Loren Brovarnik Got Real About Motherhood

She’s keeping it one hundred! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik isn’t afraid to get real about life as a new mom. While she’s already experienced many highs and lows of motherhood, she is making sure to share her journey with total honesty.

The TLC reality star welcomed baby No. 1, son Shai Josef, with her husband, Alexei, on April 14. She delivered her son at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami, Florida. He weighed in at 5 pounds and 10 ounces and measured at19 inches. The newborn arrived one month before his expected due date and his parents were delighted he showed up to the party early.

“We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier! With everything going on right now with the virus, this is the smile and light we needed!” Loren and Alexei told Us Weekly in a statement after following Shai’s arrival. “We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other.”

The successful 90 Day couple first met in 2013 during Loren’s Birthright trip to Israel where Alex was working as a medic. The two quickly fell in love and Alexei followed Loren back to the United States on a K1 visa. The pair wed in 2015 and again in Israel in 2016. The proud dad officially became an American citizen in January, four months before the arrival of his son.

While the parents have been in a state of euphoria since adding Shai to their life, they have also experienced low points thanks to their haters. Trolls took aim at the new family, calling Shai “ugly” and the Loren and Alexei “selfish.”

“People suck. I would be lying if I said it didn’t break my heart and I shed some tears,” Loren exclusively told In Touch in May. “When it comes to me, I can handle it. It truly doesn’t phase me anymore. I laugh it off because I’m genuinely a happy person, but to bring my baby into it … wrong mom to mess with.”

She continued to explain she doesn’t quite understand the trolls. “And not everyone is going to like me, it’s OK … but what did my newborn son do to this person for them to say such a thing?! That’s what I don’t get!”

Despite their hardships, she said, “My heart couldn’t be more full and every time I look at Shai, he puts a bigger smile on my face than the previous one. That’s all.”

Scroll below for a look at Loren’s unfiltered remarks about motherhood.