Take a seat, haters. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) shut down a troll after they made some cruel comments about her son, Shai, sharing the screengrab with her followers via Instagram Stories on Monday, May 11.

The TV personality, 31, angrily fired back after the social media user criticized her baby boy’s appearance, also claiming Loren and her husband, Alexei Brovanik, are “selfish” and “should have adopted.”

“It’s one thing to TRY and bring me down (inserts chuckles) … but bring my son into this — you’re messing with the WRONG mama bear!” Loren replied, making it crystal clear she won’t be tolerating any form of harassment on her page, especially when it comes to her bundle of joy.

“Troll or not, get a f–king life! And get some water, because you’re thirsty as hell,” the TLC alum added, tagging the person responsible for the unacceptable remarks.

Over the weekend, the brunette beauty shared a statement about the lessons she’s learned after becoming a mom, discussing how much she’s cherishing this new experience.

“Shai baby, on my first Mother’s Day, I look at you and just think ‘thank you for making me your mommy! You really are a gift!’ Because of you I am more patient and understanding. You’ve completely made my heart that much fuller, warmer and whole,” Loren began. The reality star also thanked her own mom, Marlene, for “guiding” her along the way.

Loren and her hubby welcomed their first child on April 14 at South Beach’s Mount Sinai Hospital. Nearly two weeks later, the reality star opened up about how she’s been coping with all of the big changes, revealing she’s taken them in stride.

“Today I am 13 days postpartum. I’m beyond exhausted. I haven’t brushed my hair in two weeks (I’m lucky if I can shower for five minutes a day). I haven’t worn makeup in who knows how long. I’ve been pooped and peed on regularly. I’m nursing every two hours like clockwork,” the stunner wrote, also admitting she’s never “smiled bigger” or “been happier.”

She’s enjoying parenthood to the fullest!