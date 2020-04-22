They’re just getting started! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik said she “absolutely” wants to have more kids after welcoming baby No. 1 with husband Alexei. She shared her plans to grow her family during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, April 21.

Despite longing for a big family, the 31-year-old said the new parents want to “enjoy our exhaustion and Shai for a little while for now.”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Loren gave birth to her son, Shai, on April 14, at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami, Florida. Clearly excited to meet his parents, Shai arrived one month earlier than his expected due date in May. “We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier! With everything going on right now with the virus, this is the smile and light we needed!” the reality stars told Us Weekly in a statement after his arrival. “We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other.”

The brunette beauty waited a week to share his special name with her fans. “We are so excited to introduce you to our son … Shai Josef Brovarnik,” she announced via Instagram on Tuesday, April 21. “We are so in love [blue heart emoji] [nazar amulet emoji]. #teambrovarnik #babybrov #shaijosef.”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

During her Q&A, the new mama shared the meaning behind his unique moniker. “Shai means ‘gift’ and he’s definitely out gift!” she wrote on a photo of her son resting on her chest. “The name breakdown: Shai is after my grandfather Sam and Josef is after Alexey’s Grandfather Josef.” Surrounded by two blue heart emojis, she wrote out his full name — “Shai Josef.”

The couple revealed they were expecting their first child in October 2019. “We are just overjoyed and cannot wait to meet our baby this spring!” she told Us Weekly at the time. “The fact that it happened in Israel just makes it that much more special for us. We have been through a lot, and we’re just so excited for this next journey together!”

Loren and Alexei first met in 2013 during her Birthright trip where she fell in love with the Ukrainian. They later wed in American in 2015 and again in Israel in 2016.

We can’t wait to watch their family grow!