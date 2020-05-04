He’s clearly a good sleeper! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her son, Shai, snoring while resting on her chest. Although he’s only 3 weeks old, he sure knows how to snore!

In the clip shared on Sunday, May 3, the new mom, 31, can be seen trying to hold in her laughter to not wake her sleeping baby. While she didn’t want to interrupt his slumber, she couldn’t help but capture his snore, which was powerful for such a little guy.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

The following day, the brunette beauty shared a picture of her son posing shirtless and making a silly face. “#FreetheNipple,” she jokingly captioned the photo of Shai giving his best “Blue Steel,” a pose made famous by Ben Stiller in Zoolander. After seeing the resemblance, Loren created a side by side poll of the actor and baby to see who’s the better model.

Loren and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, are loving their new life as parents. The duo welcomed baby No. 1 on April 14 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami, Florida. He arrived one month earlier than his expected due date in May.

“We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier! With everything going on right now with the virus, this is the smile and light we needed!” the pair told Us Weekly after their son’s arrival. “We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other.”

The 90 Day couple has been documenting every parenting milestone. On April 17, the couple took Shai home from the hospital and introduced him to “Chateau De Brovarnik.” Building up the hype, Loren and Alex waited a week before sharing his special name with the world. “We are so excited to introduce you to our son … Shai Josef Brovarnik,” Loren wrote via Instagram on April 21. “We are so in love.”

Loren and Alexei met in 2013 on Loren’s Birthright trip to Israel and documented the lead up to their wedding on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé. They continued to share their love story with fans on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? After being together for nearly eight years, the proud mama revealed she and her man have fallen even more in love with each other since becoming a family of three.

“Are you kidding? Alex is my best friend!” she said to a fan on April 28, who asked if their spark dulled since having the baby. “Together we made Shai and we love Shai so much, more than anything, but I can honestly say Alex and I are more in love with each other now than we were before.”