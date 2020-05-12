Don’t come for her or her baby! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik opens up about why she decided to put a troll on blast after they made a rude comment about her newborn son, Shai, in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“People suck. I would be lying if I said it didn’t break my heart and I shed some tears,” the 31-year-old exclusively reveals. “When it comes to me, I can handle it. It truly doesn’t phase me anymore. I laugh it off because I’m genuinely a happy person, but to bring my baby into it … wrong mom to mess with.”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

She goes on to explain how she’s not allowing the negativity she experienced on social media to get her down. “Trolls will be trolls, babe. You can’t take back things you say. They have to live with that comment and the anger in their heart,” the brunette beauty shares. “Meanwhile, my heart couldn’t be more full and every time I look at Shai, he puts a bigger smile on my face than the previous one. That’s all.”

“And not everyone is going to like me, it’s OK … but what did my newborn son do to this person for them to say such a thing?! That’s what I don’t get!” she adds.

Loren’s admission comes after a hater slid into her DMs, calling Shai an “ugly baby” and referring to her and husband Alexei Brovarnik as “selfish assholes.” She took a screenshot of the cruel message and slammed the hater on her Instagram Story. “Troll or not, get a f–king life! And get some water, because you’re thirsty as hell,” she replied, adding, “YOU are the asshole here!”

The proud parents welcomed baby No. 1 on April 14 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami, Florida. Shai arrived one month earlier than his expected due date in May. The happy couple first met on Loren’s birthright trip to Israel in 2013. Since they have been documenting their love story on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

We can’t wait to watch him grow up under the fierce protection of his mama!