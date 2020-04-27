Feeling herself! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik showed off her postpartum body on Monday, April 27, after welcoming her son, Shai Josef, with husband Alexei. The 31-year-old admitted motherhood is hard, but she’s never felt better.

“Mommy-kinda-Monday. Today I am 13 days postpartum. I’m beyond exhausted. I haven’t brushed my hair in two weeks (I’m lucky if I can shower for five minutes a day.) I haven’t worn makeup in who knows how long. I’ve been pooped and peed on regularly. I’m nursing every two hours like clockwork,” the new mom honestly shared. “I’ve never smiled bigger and I’ve never been happier. I hope you smile today and have a marvelous Monday! #teambrovarnik #nofilter #postpartumbody #newmommylife”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

In the comments, fans gushed over the brunette beauty and her positive attitude. “I love how transparent you are about motherhood! You are beautiful and such a light in this crazy pandemic!” one user wrote with a red heart emoji. “You look amazing!! I miss the newborn days! The days before they start talking back,” another joked.

Loren and Alexei welcomed baby No. 1 on April 14 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami, Florida. Shai weighed in at 5 pounds and 10 ounces, measuring 19 inches. He clearly couldn’t wait to meet his family and arrived one month earlier than his expected due date in May.

“We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier! With everything going on right now with the virus, this is the smile and light we needed!” the reality star parents told Us Weekly in a statement after his arrival. “We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other.”

On April 17, the pair took their newborn son home from the hospital and showed him around “Chateau De Brovarnik.” After waiting a week, the 90 Day couple finally revealed his special name with the world. “We are so excited to introduce you to our son … Shai Josef Brovarnik,” Loren announced via Instagram on April 21. “We are so in love.” We’re happy to hear Loren is loving life as a new mom — even the tough parts!