What an overachiever! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik shared an adorable video of her newborn son, Shai, saying ‘hi’ via Instagram on Thursday, May 7. While he may have babbled to the camera, we knew exactly what he meant!

“Oh, hey!” the 31-year-old said while filming a selfie video with her son on her chest. The infant could be heard cooing as the new mom looked lovingly at her little boy. “Are you saying ‘hi’?” she said as Shai continued to babble. “He’s saying ‘hi!’” she affirmed.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

In the comments, fans couldn’t handle all the cuteness. “OMG I’m so in love with this little guy,” one user wrote, to which Loren replied, “So are we!” Another added, “He already wants to have a conversation [heart-eyes emoji].” The brunette beauty jokingly responded, “God help me when we have more and if it’s a girl [crying laughing emojis].”

This isn’t the first time Shai has made our hearts melt and it probably won’t be the last! On May 3, Loren shared a hilarious video of the 3-week-old baby snoring loud for everyone to hear. The proud mom just had to capture his powerful snore and couldn’t control her laughter as she filmed the sweet video. Thankfully, she didn’t wake the baby!

Loren and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, are loving the joys of parenthood. The two welcomed baby No. 1 on April 14 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami, Florida. The happy couple have been documenting all of Shai’s milestones. On April 17, they introduced him to his new home and on April 21 they revealed the special meaning behind his name. “Shai means ‘gift’ and he’s definitely out gift!” Loren told fans during a Q&A session. “The name breakdown: Shai is after my grandfather Sam and Josef is after Alexey’s Grandfather Josef.” Surrounded by two blue heart emojis, she wrote out his full name — “Shai Josef.”

Since welcoming their new son, Loren revealed she and Alex are “more in love with each other” than ever before. The two first met in 2013 on Loren’s Birthright trip and continued to document their love story on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. We can’t wait to watch their family grow!