90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Karine Staehle (née Martins) confirmed she never launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking donations amid her ongoing feud with estranged husband Paul Staehle.

The Brazil native, 23, told fans not to send their money and to be wary of accounts claiming the cash would go to helping her and son Pierre, 1. “I have not set up a GoFundMe or any other kind of means to receive money. Please report them,” the TLC alum wrote in a message via her Instagram Stories.

“All I ask is to keep your prayers for me and Pierre,” the mother of one added.

On August 2, Karine broke her silence about the drama unfolding between her and Paul, 35, and shut down the Kentucky resident’s claims she was missing. Her statement came after he revealed his spouse filed a restraining order against him.

“I want you all to know that me and Pierre are doing well now. All [these] past days, I had a lot going on,” she explained to her followers. “As the media showed, I had issues where the police [were] called because I feared for my life and my son’s life, which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation.”

“Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can’t be fixed anymore,” the TV personality added. “I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself and care for my son after everything we have been through in the last year and a half.”

In the police report, she accused Paul of abuse, which he later denied.

Drama first ignited between the Before the 90 Days stars on July 30. Paul videotaped a visit from the cops in a now-deleted Instagram Live and said it all started when he saw Karine talking to a Brazilian lawyer about “child support and divorce.” He apparently confronted her about it, seemingly causing their fight.

During the altercation, he threatened to “seek full custody” of their son and told Karine she would not be taking their son “out of the country.”

Later, Paul shared an update about their status. “I want to apologize to you guys for earlier. It’s been crazy here. I did not get arrested. The cops did come back,” he said in a clip. “It’s been stressful. We need prayers,” the reality star added.

The couple — who tied the knot in 2017 — were seemingly headed for divorce once before in November 2019, but they reconciled before their blowout fight.

Paul recently shared information about a potential flight departing Louisville, Kentucky, and traveling to Brazil on August 18, 2020, hinting he or Karine might be leaving the United States amid the drama.