90 Day Fiancé star Asuelu Pulaa was caught cheating on his wife, Kalani Faagata, after contracting thrush, an oral yeast infection, on his tongue following a trip to visit his dad in Samoa.

Asuleu gave Kalani a “hall pass” to step outside of their marriage and kiss another man, however, the Band-aid solution did more harm than good. Kalani admitted that the kiss escalated to sex, which led her to develop feelings for her “hall pass.” Her mystery man has since been revealed as security guard Dallas Nuez, which is leading fans to ask the burning question: who did Asuleu cheat on Kalani with?

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Asuelu Admitted to Cheating on Kalani

During Kalani and Asuelu’s return on 90 Day: The Last Resort in August 2023, the couple revealed they were seeking counseling due to infidelity in their marriage.

Kalani later disclosed during a group therapy session the details of their issues, revealing that Asuelu cheated on her. While the Samoa native initially said it was only a kiss, she later found out he was offered oral sex and accepted.

TLC

“I know I’m not a good person,” Asuelu pleaded during a group therapy session during the August 14 episode. “We have a lot of issues before this happened.”

Meanwhile, Kalani slammed him in response, saying that was not a reason to cheat. “I was doing everything that I could do,” Kalani replied while bursting into tears. “I told you that if you kept acting the way you were acting, that we weren’t gonna be together.”

Who Did 90 Day Fiance’s Asuelu Cheat on Kalani With?

In a video on her Instagram Stories following the premiere episode, Kalani addressed a fan who asked if she would ever “expose” the person who gave a blowjob to Asuelu. She said that she would “never” give their name to the public, but if the person chooses to do that on their own, it’s “their business.”

Kalani went on to reveal that the dad of two had been telling people he was single during his trip to Samoa, even though he wasn’t, so Kalani does “not blame anyone involved.”

“But to my yeasty girl, babe, please take that s–t to the f–king grave,” the California native added on August 19. “Don’t ever expose yourself. Don’t tell anyone it was you. The internet is a very mean place. So, hope you’re solved, cured, everything is well. Be cautious of who you kiss in bars, my love, and blessings to ya.”

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Kalani and Asuelu Still Together?

While it is unclear if Kalani and Asuelu are still together, Asuelu confirmed in July that he currently resided in Las Vegas, away from his wife who lives in Southern California.