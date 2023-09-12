90 Day Fiance’s Kalani Thought of ‘Other Man’ During Sex Homework

90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata is currently working out her marriage with Asuelu Pulaa on 90 Day: The Last Resort, but she may have been too honest when she admitted to thinking about her hall pass, Dallas Nuez, during a sex homework assignment.

After being assigned masturbation as part of her “homework” during couples’ therapy, Kalani revealed to costars Yara Zaya and Angela Deem during the September 11 episode that she completed her assignment twice.

While the California native initially lied to her husband when asked if she thought about her other partner while masturbating, she revealed to the group of women that she had home videos saved from her time with her hall pass.

Previously on the September 4 episode of the spinoff, the five 90 Day Fiancé couples congregated as a group for sex and intimacy therapy.

“Couples’ therapy and sex education go hand in hand,” the certified sex educator, Reba Corrine Thomas, introduced to the group. “Because when you don’t know how to please your partner and you don’t know what you want, that can be a hindrance when it comes to the emotional intimacy that you experience.

Kalani previously explained to Asuelu that the difference between him and Dallas when it came to their sex life was that Asuelu was mainly focused on his needs and not hers. “When me and you have sex, it’s about you,” Kalani tearfully told him on their first night at the two-week retreat. “It’s about what you want. Like you getting what you need from it. With him, it’s about both of us.”

The Samoa native was determined during the therapy session to prove that he could also “be generous” and “satisfy her sex feelings.”

“You need to find out what is your pleasure, both of you. Separately, touch yourself,” Reba continued, assigning masturbation for Kalani and Asuelu as homework. “And don’t just choke your chicken the way you’ve always choked it, right? I want you to really, like, explore it as this new alien thing.”

In a separate confessional, the sex educator admitted there was a large learning curve for Asuelu and a lot of frustration on Kalani’s end that they’d have to work through for therapy to be successful.

“So, making sure that they’re both tapped into their own pleasure is gonna be the easiest first,” she continued. “So that they can have conversations about how to get back to each other.”

Kalani admitted to not feeling the same way about Asuelu following the revelation of his cheating scandal. During the premiere, Kalani explained that the dad of two accepted oral sex from a woman at a bar during a trip to visit his father in Samoa in fall 2022. Kalani then noticed on a FaceTime call that Asuelu had a white tongue, which is typically a sign of an oral yeast infection known as thrush.

Though Kalani wanted to end her five-year marriage to Asuelu, with whom she shares two children, Asuelu instead offered her a “hall pass” to kiss someone else. However, he was surprised to find that not only did Kalani use the pass with another man, but their encounter also escalated from a kiss to oral sex and then actual sex.

Despite Asuelu being aware of the hall pass, Kalani shocked him by revealing she was still in contact with the other man and had developed feelings for him.