90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda accused her husband, Gino Palazzolo, of controlling her amid their ongoing marital issues.

Their latest fight began when Jasmine, 37, asked Gino, 53, why he hadn’t paid the registration fee for her to enter an upcoming beauty pageant during the Sunday, May 26, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The comment led the couple to get into a heated debate about their finances, while Jasmine wondered in a confessional if her husband intentionally chose not to pay the fee.

Gino explained that entering the pageant was “a lot of money,” pointing out that he has already spent a lot on “immigration cost” after she moved to the United States to be with him. The Michigan native then said that Jasmine had to start working and contribute to their expenses.

“This money thing is stressing the heck out of me,” Jasmine said.

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

After Gino stated he “left” his job when she moved to Michigan, the Panama native told him not to use her as an excuse. She then accused Gino of spending all of his time “taking naps and being on the computer” to play fantasy football.

“I was expecting to marry a provider, not to be married to a jobless man,” Jasmine said in a confessional, adding that Gino previously said he’s “a little more comfortable to go back to work” now that she’s “getting on her feet” in the U.S.

Despite admitting she wants Gino to provide for her, Jasmine added that she felt like Gino was controlling her.

“It is very frustrating because I completely depend on him for everything,” she complained. “I cannot go anywhere without him because he’s the one who drives me. I rely on him financially. He hasn’t provided me, like, any credit card for basic stuff, so I cannot even buy tampons by myself.”

Jasmine then claimed that Gino “enjoys” being able to make decisions “about every single detail” in her life. She continued, “I believe that he’s trying to control me and that is so scary because I [have] never been in this vulnerable position, and I don’t like it. I’m not a submissive person.”

Later in the episode, Gino said he felt bad that Jasmine was upset about the pageant. However, the TV personality added she needed to “understand that she can’t always get what she wants all the time.”

TLC

While Gino expressed his sympathy over the situation, Jasmine alleged that he wanted “to sabotage the pageant” and “show that he can take away what” she wants.

“Gino used to be my safe person, the person that I trusted the most,” she continued. “But ever since we got married, a lot of things have changed. It’s very different. I would have never married this kind of Gino.”

The couple made their reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2021. They tied the knot during season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé after her visa had been approved. However, they have experienced many roadblocks in their relationship including trust issues and being on different pages about having children.