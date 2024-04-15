90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda admitted she had second thoughts about having children with husband Gino Palazzolo and questioned his abilities as a father.

Two weeks after Jasmine, 36, said she was considering divorcing Gino, 54, after he wouldn’t hire an immigration lawyer to help get her sons – Juance and JC – from Panama to the United States, the couple continued to face hardships during the Sunday, April 14, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

Gino tried to make amends with Jasmine by insisting he would put more effort into reuniting her family. “I honestly thought that Jasmine’s threats to go back to Panama and give up on our relationship, that she was just being melodramatic,” he said in a confessional. “We haven’t really even talked about the issues for over a week, but now that I see how upset she is, I’m really worried.”

They seemed to work through their issues when Gino promised to have an immigration attorney look over her sons’ paperwork, though the drama continued when Jasmine revealed she wanted to stop trying to have a baby. She then admitted her change of heart came after Gino failed to reunite her and her sons.

“I really feel bad about telling Gino that he isn’t father material,” Jasmine said in a confessional. “But now that my children won’t be here for two years and my mom is sick, I need to focus on coping with those things.”

After admitting she didn’t have confidence in his abilities as a father, the TV personality asked if he felt “ready to be a dad.” Jasmine continued, “Children are exhausting, baby. So it’s going to be tough. And we are not getting any younger … I can tell you I don’t have the same energy.”

Fans previously watched the couple bicker about Jasmine’s sons’ immigration issues during the March 31 episode. At the time, she learned that it could take up to two years for her kids to acquire visas that would allow them to move to the United States. She then begged Gino to hire a lawyer, though he argued that the visa process would take the same amount of time even if they hired an attorney. Meanwhile, the Michigan native also said he couldn’t afford a lawyer because they spent so much money on their wedding.

TLC

Jasmine made it clear that she didn’t like her husband’s attitude and called him an “evil person.” She then said she was considering a divorce, and Gino fired back by saying she was “screwed up” in her “dumb head.”