90 Day Fiance Jasmine and Gino Get Update on Kids’ Visas

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda’s relationship hasn’t been smooth sailing from the start. However, the couple ran into yet another speed bump when they learned how long it would take to bring Jasmine’s children to America.

During episode 2, Gino, 54, and Jasmine, 36, met with an immigration lawyer to discuss bringing her children to live with her and Gino in America. The lawyer revealed that due to Gino not putting the children on Jasmine’s visa application, they wouldn’t be able to come to the States for the time being. Gino also confessed that he didn’t have the money to hire an attorney for the process at the moment. However, Jasmine said that Gino promised her that he would be able to help her kids move and she threatened to leave him if that didn’t happen.

The attorney also said that it could take up to two years before the kids would be able to move to America. Previously, the pair thought it would take around six months to bring the kids over. Jasmine quickly became upset and began questioning her decision to come to the U.S. to be with Gino and whether she made a mistake.

Jasmine’s concern about not having her children with her has weighed heavily on the Panama native during Happily Ever After season 8. In the season premiere, Jasmine reminded Gino that she “didn’t feel whole” without her kids with her while she’s in America.

The couple also revealed in the March 22 episode that they were “trying a lot” to have a baby and the mom of two said that she “loved it.”

“Practice makes perfect,” Gino added.

Gino has been open about wanting a child of his own since fans met him during 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2021.

TLC/YouTube

“When I think about my future with Jasmine, having a kid is really important to me. We have spoken before about having a child of our own,” the product development engineer said in a previous episode of 90 Day. “I thought Jasmine was ready when I first met her, but she was taking birth control pills because she wanted us to be on good common ground before we have kids.”

However, it took some time in their relationship before Jasmine was ready to take the next step of having a baby.

“I believe that Gino deserves to have his own kids. But I don’t really know if I will ever feel prepared to have a kid with Gino. And that’s the part that really scares me,” Jasmine admitted during an earlier season.

Fans can continue to watch Gino and Jasmine’s journey to starting a family together when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.