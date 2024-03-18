90 Day Fiancé stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda revealed they are trying to have a child together after they tied the knot.

“We’re trying to have a baby … we’re trying a lot,” Jasmine, 36, shared during the Sunday, March 17, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. “Which is good. I love it.”

Gino, 54, added that “practice makes perfect” as they try to conceive.

While they were both on the same page to have a child together, the couple didn’t see eye to eye when Jasmine suggested they have sex on a boat because she was ovulating. “It’s kind of risky, don’t you think?” he asked her.

Jasmine said that she likes being “risky,” though Gino insisted they wait until they’re back on land at the campsite they were staying at. “I’m ovulating and we have to do it tonight,” she said, explaining that they had to have sex by the end of the night. “Did you bring the blueprints?”

Not only is Jasmine planning to have a child with Gino, but she also explained that her two sons, Juance and JC, were expected to arrive in the United States soon.

“We are already a family. It’s not just the baby,” the Panama native told Gino while reflecting on her children. “It’s the babies we already have.”

Viewers have watched Jasmine and Gino work hard to bring her sons to the United States, while it was finally starting to seem like a reality during the season 8 premiere. “We have a lot of hope to bring them over in 6 months,” Gino explained to the producers. Jasmine added that she was optimistic everything will work out, pointing out that her and Gino’s relationship without kids is “just temporary.”

The couple revealed that they’re trying to conceive after Jasmine previously admitted she was hesitant to have children with Gino. “He’s having these super high expectations,” Jasmine said about Gino during an August 2023 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. “But it’s hard for me to imagine relying on Gino’s family, especially when he’s not sure deep in his heart that they like me. And then on top of that it’s going to be very hard to move to Michigan and bring my kids, so, to be thinking about having babies at this moment feels crazy and delusional.”

After acknowledging that Gino “deserves to have his own kids,” Jasmine admitted she wasn’t sure if she would “ever feel prepared to have a kid” with her then-fiancé. “That’s the part that really scares me,” she added.

Later in the episode, Jasmine wondered if she and Gino would still have a future together if she decided she didn’t want more children. “I told you I want a child,” the Michigan native told her. “Could I survive without a child? Yeah, maybe, I could probably do it, but I won’t be happy like I would be if I did have one.”

Fans can continue to watch Gino and Jasmine’s journey to starting a family together when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.