90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineada admitted she didn’t want to have a tough conversation about having kids with husband Gino Palazzolo.

During the Sunday, May 5, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, fans watched Jasmine, 37, shut down Gino’s attempts to be intimate during their trip to Miami.

“I know that Gino wants to get me pregnant and I feel bad because when it comes to sex, I’ve been avoiding Gino,” she explained about her behavior in a confessional. “I cannot think about having a baby right now. I’m scared of telling Gino the truth because it’s hard to be honest when you know that that’s gonna hurt your partner. So as much as I wanna be honest I am very, very scared.”

The latest episode is not the first time Jasmine has expressed doubts about having children with Gino, 54. The Panama native even admitted she was considering divorcing Gino after he wouldn’t hire an immigration lawyer to help get her sons – Juance and JC – move to the United States to be with them.

“I honestly thought that Jasmine’s threats to go back to Panama and give up on our relationship, that she was just being melodramatic,” Gino said during the April 12 episode. “We haven’t really even talked about the issues for over a week, but now that I see how upset she is, I’m really worried.”

While the couple seemed to work through their issues when Gino promised to hire an immigration attorney to look over Juance and JC’s paperwork, their drama continued when Jasmine revealed she no longer wanted to have a child with her husband.

“I really feel bad about telling Gino that he isn’t father material,” Jasmine explained in a confessional. “But now that my children won’t be here for two years and my mom is sick, I need to focus on coping with those things.”

Gino and Jasmine revealed they were trying to conceive a baby together during a March episode, which was filmed after they tied the knot in June 2023. However, Jasmine’s concerns about having more children has been a popular topic during their time on the franchise.

TLC

“He’s having these super high expectations,” she said about Gino during an August 2023 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. “But it’s hard for me to imagine relying on Gino’s family, especially when he’s not sure deep in his heart that they like me. And then on top of that it’s going to be very hard to move to Michigan and bring my kids, so, to be thinking about having babies at this moment feels crazy and delusional.”