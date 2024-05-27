90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8, Episode 11 Recap

A not so happy ending? From a resurfacing ex-girlfriend to a failed visa interview, the drama continued during episode 11 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance’s Gino and Jasmine Fight Over Control

Jasmine Pineda returned from Florida highly motivated about her beauty pageant dreams and turned to fitness to get in better shape. However, Gino Palazzolo had yet to pay for the pageant’s cost, which became a bigger conversation about control.

The Panama native felt she had to depend on her husband for everything in America because he managed their money. Jasmine accused Gino of “sabotaging” her pageant dreams and claimed he liked having the upper hand.

“You’ve been punishing me ‘cause I don’t want to have a baby with you and you’re enjoying, your power over me,” Jasmine angrily told him. In a separate conversation with producers, she added, “He knows that I am not emotionally, mentally, you know, strong enough to deal with all this.”

The argument ended with Jasmine declaring she was walking home, furiously throwing a smoothie and shoes Gino bought her on the ground.

90 Day Fiance’s Angela and Michael Face Visa Issues Again

It’s visa interview day for Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem! While interviewing at the consulate, Angela waited at a nearby restaurant as she anxiously anticipated the results.

“Did he get it? Or did he not get it?” Angela told the cameras. “Like I’m scared to freaking death right now. This wait is the hardest thing I’ve had to do in a long time. Our entire future together hinges on if he can ace this interview.”

TLC

Unfortunately, Michael’s return did not come with good news. The Nigeria native revealed he didn’t receive his visa and was asked why his initial K-1 visa was denied. He told the consulate he didn’t know why and was told they would be contacting the government organization to find out.

Michael told Angela she could return home while he waited out their response, which in turn angered the Georgia native.

90 Day Fiance’s Liz Feels Embarrassed Afer Ed Split

Following the cancellation of their wedding by Ed Brown, Liz Woods made her way back to her hometown of San Diego. In her absence, Ed admitted he was lonely but felt he made the right decision by choosing to end their relationship.

After Liz dropped her daughter, Ryleigh, at the airport to send her back to her father’s house, the mom of one told her mom she was “embarrassed” about the situation with Ed and regretted involving her daughter.

“I would’ve never done this. I would’ve never done any of this. I feel like the worst mom ever. I don’t even have a home for my kid right now,” the San Diego native said during the phone conversation. In a private confessional, Liz added, “I feel completely embarrassed believing that we could make it.”

90 Day Fiance’s Thais is Annoyed With Patrick’s Brother John

It’s Patrick Mendes’ brother John McManus’ first night in Brazil and the pair met up to get a drink. During their conversation, Patrick revealed he hadn’t told his wife yet that John would be staying with them.

TLC

“John doesn’t make my life any easier,” the bodybuilder said in a confessional. “And he just assumed that he could stay with us.”

Upon their arrival back to the apartment, Thaís reluctantly agreed to allow John to stay. However, she was visibly annoyed after the brothers began to speak loudly and abruptly declared she was going to bed.

90 Day Fiance’s Ashley and Manuel Fight Over a Postnuptial Agreement

After a problem-filled trip to New York with Manuel Vélez, Ashley Michelle reunited with her cousin for IV treatment therapy. The self-proclaimed witch complained about Manuel asking for more money, noting she recently gave him a thousand dollars to send over in addition to another large sum of money she had already sent. She told her friend that Manuel “triggered her,” stemming from actions from her biological father who is not in her life after committing suicide.

“‘Cause how I’ve been hurt in the past right? And he acts like his actions are no big deal,” Ashley recounted. “He knows about my past and he should know better than to act this way.”

Manuel and Ashley discussed their relationship and the Ecuador native accused her of not truly understanding him and his needs. Meanwhile, Ashley felt Manuel wasn’t always giving her the full details. As the argument escalated, Ashley brought up the idea of a postnuptial agreement. In turn, Manuel was offended and told her he married her for love and not her money.

The pair agreed to discuss the financial agreement with a lawyer.

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Loren’s Mom Scolds Her After Surgery

After a successful mommy makeover surgery, Alexei and Loren Brovarnik return home to see their kids.

“The kids are very young and I don’t think they fully understand the situation,” Alexei said in an interview with producers. “I mean, I am worried they’re gonna be too rough with Loren.”

After Loren thanked her parents for watching her kids, her mother, Marlene, scolded her and said she couldn’t complain about the pain she felt in recovery because it was her “decision” to have the surgery.

Following a tense pause, the mom of three concluded the conversation by saying that she needed to rest.

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kobe’s Family Accepts Wife Emily

The conversation regarding the bride price continued during episode 11. Emily’s family fiercely objected to their daughter being called “property.”

“It comes back to the property thing,” Emily’s father responded when asked by Kobe about his “reservations.”

TLC

Despite the tension, Emily’s father revealed the bride’s price and Kobe’s family was ultimately pleased with the food his wife presented.

After the successful interaction, Emily brought up the ex-girlfriend Kobe’s friends had mentioned in an earlier conversation. Kobe agreed to arrange a meeting with his ex and Emily was determined to find out if there was any overlap between the two relationships.