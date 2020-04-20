Courtesy of Ed Brown/Instagram

He’s not worried about rumors! 90 Day Fiancé star Ed Brown has heard the internet’s theories that his girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega, moved on and even became engaged to another woman after filming. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, he responded to the speculation — and pretty much revealed that he knows “what’s going on” behind the scenes.

“You know, half the stuff I read online — not like half the stuff, more like 90 percent of the stuff I read online — is not true,” he said. “It’s people grabbing information, and bits and bits of information, and they’re just creating fake news. They don’t know what’s going on. I know what’s going on in my heart.”

He didn’t elaborate any further on what that means exactly or if the couple is still together. However, Ed, 54, did reveal he’s “very, very happy” with his relationship status today. “I’m happy, that’s all I can tell you,” he said when asked where he and Rose stand.

Romance aside, the TLC star also seems to be enjoying his newfound fame — even though it comes with plenty of Instagram trolling. Responding to all the negativity he gets from fans, he credited his “haters” for making him “the most authentic reality star [in] 90 Day Fiancé history.” Not everyone agrees, though. That comment got him in hot water with some of the franchise’s other stars.

“OK, BGL going on [a] soapbox for [a] hot ass min,” Before the 90 Days costar Lisa Hamme, a.k.a. Baby Girl Lisa, wrote on Instagram. “[Ed], your statement is really a myth, because the real MVPs are the fans. Any 90 Day production is truly a team effort.” Telling her costar he “lost his way,” she wrote, “No one is an instant celebrity. … Let’s try [and] stay grounded, because past, present and future [casts] are a team.”

Tim Malcolm — who appeared on an earlier season of the show — pointed out that his follower count doesn’t exactly rival those of some of other 90 Day stars like Paola Mayfield, Darcey Silva or Larissa Dos Santos Lima. And the queen herself even got in on the drama to let Big Ed know that whatever flame he has now is fleeting. “As a former ‘star’ on the show [who] had the most tweets on Twitter and hits on IG during my season, I was quickly pushed aside,” Larissa let him know. “For good or bad, I brought in ratings, but I was always replaceable. Ed would be wise to learn humility.”