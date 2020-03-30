Culinary Skills

Ashley Martson has been cooking “a lot” now that she has extra downtime. “[I’ve been] watching Netflix, doing TikTok dances with my kids, creating YouTube videos to try and keep others entertained,” the blonde beauty tells In Touch exclusively, noting she and Jay Smith try to get out of the house for a quick walk at some point in the day.

“Deep spring cleaning is also underway,” she adds. “The hardest part of this is keeping the kids entertained. That’s my biggest task.”