90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Lisa Hamme shut down haters in a now-deleted post on Instagram, shortly after they reported her social media account for “bogus BS.” The season 4 star clapped back with a NSFW message on March 12, telling nay-sayers to “get off [her] tits” because they are only for her man, Usman Umar, a.k.a. rapper “SojaBoy.”

On March 13, the TV personality, 52, also addressed some rumors about her relationship with her Nigerian beau, denying the claims she violated her NDA to reveal her split from Usman, 30. She said the account spreading that information was “fake.” Additionally, the Pennsylvania native called out a fraud account pretending to be her man online.

There’s clearly a lot of interest around the couple after their debut on the hit reality show. Some fans have voiced their suspicions of his intentions with Lisa, considering he wants to pursue a music career in America. However, Usman has expressed how he feels very strongly about her. The TLC alum even wrote a song for his leading lady titled “I Love You.”

“You know, any time I talked to you on the phone, I always told you that I love you. So I decided to do this for you and for the sake of our love,” the rapper says on the track. “Baby, I love you.”

Viewers learned how he popped the question during one scene on the spinoff. “About nine months into the relationship, Usman had called me on video, and he said, ‘Baby love, will you marry me?’” she revealed. “I was like, ‘What did you just say?’ He said, ‘Will you marry me?’ I said, ‘I’m accepting your proposal under the stipulation that it’s temporary because I want it to be in person.’”

Lisa admitted she “never” felt this way about anybody before. Interestingly, the couple met online and he asked for her hand in marriage before they ever met face to face.

“He is my best friend, my confidant, we complete each other,” Lisa gushed over her beau. “He is my baby love … My friends are very skeptical because he is from Nigeria, but I’m very sure because our love is very real.”

On the latest episode, she hopped on a plane to meet him in person and see his home in Kaduna. It appears they are still going strong now, but we’ll have to wait and see what unfolds next on the show!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.