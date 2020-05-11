Looking for answers. David Murphey returned to the Ukraine for the fifth time in hopes of meeting his online girlfriend, Lana, face to face on the May 10 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, also confronting the private investigator he hired for help.

Prior to this trip, he didn’t talk to his love interest for two or three weeks upon his return to the United States, but they finally spoke the night before he left which put him more at ease. David, 60, revealed Lana, 27, felt “horrible about what happened” last time, so she planned to make it up to him by setting up a date to see each other.

During one scene, the reality star admitted he doesn’t “want to be away from her anymore” so he could hardly wait to arrange his next visit. Despite signs she could be catfishing him, David was confident she’s “not scamming” him.

TLC

“She told me that since the last time I was in the Ukraine, she’s moved in with her sister in the capital city, Kiev, so I’ll go there,” he noted. David documented his travels and revealed how excited he was to finally be in her presence. “Lana I miss you but we’ll see each other soon,” he said in selfie footage.

In the confessional, the Las Vegas resident also expressed how much he hoped to have instant chemistry with the blonde beauty, so he can “propose to her” by the end of the week.

When he got to his hotel room, David received a message from Lana saying “she’s busy with hockey games this weekend,” which upset him because he wouldn’t be able to see her until Monday. This also made him question if he’s even a priority to her.

After that bit of disappointment, he met up with Sergey, the original P.I. who told him Lana is a scammer. “Lana is on seven or eight dating sites, so she can have at least eight men like David,” Sergey said, addressing his doubts about their romance.

TLC

Sergey’s comments rubbed David the wrong way so he fired his P.I. and stormed out. “I am used to this,” Sergey said. “They don’t want the exact truth. I think Monday he will see the truth.”

Despite all the drama along the way, David ultimately headed to the monument at Independence Square and revealed this is the last time he’ll put his heart on the line for her. “If she doesn’t show up this time, I’m not coming back,” he said. Eventually, Lana did show up! She seemed happy to greet David, but fans will have to wait until next week to hear her side of the story.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.