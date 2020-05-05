Not having it! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star David Murphey defended himself and his online girlfriend, Lana, from fans who criticized their relationship. The 60-year-old even blamed “editing” for making the 27-year-old Ukrainian look like a scammer.

After the Sunday, May 3 episode, viewers flocked to the comments of David’s latest Instagram post to react to the way David responded to a private investigator’s findings about Lana. “It’s painful to watch you. If you are acting obtuse on purpose, please have more self-respect. You come across as lonely and desperate, holding onto a dream that wants nothing to do with you,” one fan wrote.

Instagram

“I don’t control editing,” the Las Vegas native commented back on Monday, May 4. Another fan joined the comment thread and added, “Do you realize how the editing is making you look? Arguing with the private investigator?” David did not respond to that commenter.

A third Instagram user responded to David’s “editing” comment. “Editing? You still said the words, David. Facts are facts. Seven years, $100,000, stood up four times, tracked her like a rabid dog, then hired a [private investigator]. Editing didn’t make you look stupid, you did that on your own,” they wrote.

“Nope. Nope. Nope. I am still going to say editing,” David responded to the third commenter. “If you don’t understand what that means, I can’t help you.”

David was introduced to fans earlier during season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. He documented his fourth trip to Ukraine to meet Lana for the first time after the blonde beauty stood him up three times in the past. She stood him up again after she didn’t show up at a train station in Odesa, so he drove out to her hometown of Pavlohrad to find her. When David showed up at an address Lana previously gave him while they were registering for a cruise, a man answered the door and told him he had been living in the same apartment since 1995 and he hadn’t seen anyone who looked like Lana in the building at all.

After David returned to the United States, he decided to hire a private investigator to look into his girlfriend. But when his friend Victoria translated the P.I.’s results, which concluded that Lana was a “scammer” who used the same photos for several dating profiles to talk to several men, he didn’t seem ready to accept the truth.

“I may have questions about why she didn’t meet [me], but that doesn’t mean I’m being scammed. I don’t trust anything the private investigator’s given me,” he said in a confessional during the episode. “He doesn’t know her as I do. We’ve spent seven years in this relationship and I’m not giving up until I actually get to meet her. I’ll have to probe and ask questions and find out from her the real truth.”