90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata officially went Instagram official with her hall pass, Dallas Nuez, and estranged husband, Asuelu Pulaa, seemingly reacted to the news.

“What’s up everybody?” Asuelu, 28, asked his Instagram followers after bursting into laughter on Wednesday, November 1. “Beautiful Wednesday. Bless bless bless.”

In a follow up post to his Instagram Stories, the 90 Day Fiancé alum seemed in good spirits as he sang an upbeat Samoan song while driving a golf cart.

Asuelu’s subtle social media message follows his estranged wife, Kalani Faagata, soft-launching her new boyfriend and former “hall pass,” Dallas Nuez, on Instagram.

“I waited a year for this,” the California native, 35, captioned a snap of the back of the security guard emerging shirtless from the ocean on Tuesday, October 31.

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

Kalani introduced her new love interest on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort; however, it was unclear until now if the pair were still together.

During the August 14 premiere, Kalani explained that Asuelu cheated on her and accepted oral sex from another woman during a trip to visit his dad in Samoa in 2022. After she learned about the affair, Asuelu allowed his wife a “hall pass” to kiss someone else. While she sparked a relationship with Dallas, the kiss escalated to actual sex before Kalani realized she developed real feelings for him.

“I never meant to stay in touch with this guy, but I’m also not the type of person that can sleep with someone and just forget about it,” the reality star admitted in a confessional. “I’m torn because I really want to make my marriage work with Asuelu, but I also can’t seem to bring myself to forgive him.”

Kalani and Asuelu attempted to work out their marital issues throughout the season but they reached a breaking point once Kalani caught Asuelu suspiciously deleting text messages — causing her to reconnect with Dallas.

During that time, the TLC personality also dropped the bombshell that Asuelu’s cheating was not limited to one instance, but throughout their entire marriage. “He cheated in the beginning. He cheated when I was pregnant,” she explained during the October 9 episode to costar Liz Woods. “He cheated when I was doing his paperwork to bring him here. He tried to cheat online um, like a year ago. It’s been a steady relationship of cheating.”

After Dallas decided to fly out to visit Kalani, the pair spent the night together and Kalani called an emergency therapy session to inform Asuelu that she wanted a divorce.

“My mind went racing. That made me see that basically, our whole relationship is just gonna be both of us thinking the other person is cheating,” Kalani explained to the therapists of how she felt when she saw Asuelu deleting text messages. The TLC personality confirmed she wanted to end their marriage and felt it was best if it happened “right away.”

“The sooner we get divorced, the better for the kids. There’s just nothing more that can be done. Like, I’ve given up,” Kalani said of the Samoa native, adding, “I just hope that he can deal with everything and move forward with all of us.” The pair share two children, sons Oliver and Kennedy, and vowed to be healthy coparents to the kids while trying to build a friendship.

Kalani and Asuelu were first introduced on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2018. After narrowly making it down the aisle in September 2018, they went on to document their love story on seasons 5 and 6 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?