At last! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre finally shared the first photo of their bouncing baby boy and announced his name, Aviel Biniyam Shibre, after he made his debut on the TLC series during the Sunday, October 18, episode.

“Our little Avi guy! Your laugh is the best music I have ever heard. I’m addicted to your cuddles. Thank you Avi for bringing us new life! Everyone who meets you loves you,” Ariela, 28, captioned a series of portraits of her and her little guy via Instagram. “He is our amazing and sweet Aviel Biniyam Shibre. Thank g_d for you, yene fikir! You are our everything!”

Biniyam, 29, also took to Instagram to share the first photos of his baby boy. “Finally, I can post our sweet son! Welcome to the world, Aviel Biniyam Shibre. We love you so much. Thank God for you. You give me new life,” he captioned a sweet portrait of the family of three.

The New Jersey native had an unforgettably intense birthing experience that fans got to witness on the show. After relocating from America to Ethiopia to be with her boyfriend, Ariela went in for a routine ultrasound appointment on the midseason premiere and found out her son was still breech.

Their doctor informed the season 2 star that her baby’s movement had decreased due to a low amount of fluid in her amniotic sac. To keep her unborn child safe, they said she would have to deliver her son that same day, which came as a shock to both Ariela and Biniyam because they were planning for his arrival to be the following week.

Ariela fought back tears and admitted she was scared to have an emergency C-section as she was hoping to have moral support from her family members, who could no longer get there in time. “I am not ready at all. Me and Ari are not ready at all,” Biniyam said after hearing the news.

Courtesy Ariela Weinberg/Instagram

Meanwhile, Ariela was overcome with emotions. “I wish more than anything in the world that my mom was here. I’m about to have major abdominal surgery in a place that’s very underdeveloped. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said in her confessional.

Fortunately, everything went well, but not without another hiccup along the way. After the baby’s delivery, he didn’t cry at first, which put Biniyam on edge. “When the child started crying, I started smiling immediately,” the new dad shared after discovering their child was OK. “I didn’t think the baby would make it. I was very scared.”

Ariela instantly fell in love with their little one and gushed over being a first-time mom to his relatives. “It’s amazing. It’s shocking. I have no words to describe this feeling,” she said.

While the couple couldn’t agree on a moniker post-birth, they did have a consensus on his nickname: Simba. Aviel was Ariela’s first choice for his name, while Biniyam favored the name Gabriel for their bundle of joy. It looks like mama got her way!

Keep scrolling below to see photos of Ariela and Biniyam’s son, Aviel.