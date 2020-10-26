Setting the record straight. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg defended herself from fans who criticized her for making boyfriend Biniyam Shibre walk home with their newborn son from the hospital because they didn’t have a car seat.

“I would like to clarify something. I lived in Argentina for almost seven years. I have family all over the world including Guatemala, Spain, Italy, Canada, Ukraine, etc. A lot of countries do not use car seats. But that doesn’t make it safe. A lot of people are complaining that I made Bini walk home so I want to clarify the reality of that scene,” Ariela, 28, wrote via her Instagram Story ahead of the episode.

“We didn’t have a car seat yet because we were expecting my parents to bring one the following week. That was on us. We probably should have bought one along with the baby bath, etc,” she explained before responding to fans’ concerns about her newborn being walked home in the heat. “But for anyone who has ever been to Addis, you know that the weather is usually around 70 degrees, sunny, with a light breeze except in the rainy season.”

The New Jersey native continued, “Our house was two blocks walking from the hospital on streets where cars do not pass. But in order to drive home, you would have to take a heavily transited main road. I could not walk home because I had just had a C-section. Because of Bini’s first son being born in America he had no intention of letting the baby drive without a car seat. He just wanted to show the viewers that most people in Ethiopia don’t use car seats. and on the way home, we were rear-ended! The neighborhood where we lived was very safe and we had security and cameramen walking with Bini! Children are projectile missiles in a car. They would fly right through the [windshield].”

Courtesy of @arieladanielle/Instagram

In the scene, which aired during the Sunday, October 25 episode, Ari and Biniyam, 29, seemed to bicker about the best way to bring their newborn son, Aviel, home after being discharged from the hospital. Because they did not have a car seat, Ari urged Biniyam to walk home carrying little Avi and he obliged, using an umbrella to shield the baby from the sun. Fans took to social media to drag her decision to let Bini carry their son on foot.

“Ari let her baby go out in hot weather versus stop and go traffic? I get that a car seat is optimal but a baby shouldn’t be in the heat at that age!” one fan tweeted. Another added, “Ari is ridiculous. You can’t take the baby in the car, instead walk the streets of Africa carrying baby. He’s got more of a chance to drop baby while trying to hold the umbrella.”