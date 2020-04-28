90 Day Fiancé alum Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko) shared a video showing off her toned physique after her estranged husband, Jorge Nava, made his highly anticipated return to reality television on the new limited series, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

The certified personal trainer took to Instagram with a clip flaunting her chiseled abs on Tuesday, April 28, proving her hard work and dedication has paid off. “I don’t expect everything handed to me …⁣ ⁣ just set it down wherever,” the 24-year-old captioned her latest post, tagged in Orange County, California.

Anfisa has been pursuing her passion of bodybuilding ever since her departure from the show. In late 2018, her now-ex was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for possession of 293 pounds of marijuana with the intention to sell, so she started chasing after her fitness goals to fill that “void” in her life.

While making an appearance on the new 90 Day spinoff, Jorge opened up about their split, revealing it “hurt” to find out she had moved on romantically with her new boyfriend, Leo Assaf, via the internet. The TV personality said he tried to make things work with Anfisa on the April 27 episode, but it was just too hard given the circumstances.

“There’s really no way for me to do anything from in here. I couldn’t call her because she blocked my calls. It was just a mess,” Jorge admitted while being recorded over the phone from the Arizona State Complex.

When they did catch up, Jorge informed Anfisa he “already knew” she was with someone else and planned to file for divorce from her when he’s no longer incarcerated.

Courtesy of Anfisa Nava/Instagram

“I am open to looking for love again, but it’s just not on my priority list. I don’t know,” the 31-year-old also shared in an update. “I feel like love is the least of my priorities because I just have to get my life together and make sure I’m good as a person before I’m able to give somebody else something.”

Anfisa posted her first photo with Leo on March 18 and the star later responded to Jorge’s claims she “abandoned” him to be with another man in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“I left because I didn’t want to be with him anymore. I took this time alone to heal myself,” she said on April 2. “People grow apart sometimes, it doesn’t mean the relationship wasn’t genuine from the start.”

The TLC alum also discussed their breakup, revealing she “knew [she] had to end it” for the both of them. “Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago,” she said. “We agreed to divorce once he’s released.”