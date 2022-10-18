Swimsuit queen! 90 Day Fiancé star Yvette “Yve” Arellano isn’t shy about showing off her bikini body via photos on social media.

While Yve loves to flaunt her body, she previously got into a fight with her now-estranged husband, Mohamed Abdelhamed, over the way she dresses. Mohamed has argued that her fashion choices go against the modesty rules of his religion, Islam. During a May 2022 episode of the TLC show, Mohamed said Yve previously told him she would stop wearing bikinis at his request, but she claimed she never agreed to give up swimwear. Mohamed told Yve that he would not marry her if she didn’t agree to stop wearing two-pieces. “Are you going to choose a bikini over me?” he asked.

The pair, who made their 90 Day Fiancé debut on season 9 in April, met and started dating in 2019. Shortly after they got engaged, Yve started filling out the paperwork for Mohamed’s K-1 visa which allowed him to legally enter the United States as the fiancé of an American citizen under the condition that they wed within 90 days of his arrival. Yve and Mohamed later tied the knot in Albuquerque on January 8, 2022.

Not long after becoming husband and wife, Yve and Mohamed began to face many roadblocks in their relationship. During part 2 of the season 9 tell-all, which aired on August 21, 2022, he admitted to texting other women during their marriage.

One day after the tell-all aired, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Yve was charged with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member. The charges were pressed following an alleged incident between the former couple that took place on August 15, 2022.

Mohamed claimed that Yve allegedly attacked him while she tried to get ahold of his phone while inside their home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

After the Egypt native filed a police report about the incident, Yve’s rep slammed the domestic violence allegations and insisted they were “falsified by Mohamed.”

“Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning,” Dominique told In Touch at the time. “They specifically discussed a U-Visa and how Mohamed could qualify for this just in case Yve found out about his indiscretions.”

A U-visa “is set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity,” according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (U.S.C.I.S.).

Yve filed for divorce on September 21, just one month after In Touch confirmed their split . Shortly after news broke of the divorce filing, In Touch exclusively reported that the legal separation was expected.

“Unfortunately, this is not a surprise,” Yve’s rep, Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominton Talent House exclusively told In Touch on September 22. “The couple’s most recent media exposure regarding their 90-Day, K1 visa journey was rife with incompatibility, heartache and controversy.”