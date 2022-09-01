Making bank! 90 Day Fiancé star Yvette “Yve” Arellano makes money by appearing on the reality TV show, though that’s not her only source of income. Keep reading to find out Yve’s net worth, how she makes money and more.

What Is Yve Arellano’s Net Worth?

Yve has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, according to Popular Net Worth.

How Does Yve Arellano Make Money?

“I am a licensed acupuncturist and massage therapist,” Yve explained when she was first introduced to fans during the season 9 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé. “I love making a difference in people’s lives and assisting them in their healing journeys.”

According to her professional biography, the mother of one is trained dually as a Doctor of Oriental Medicine and Licensed Massage Therapist. As a holistic health professional, Yve offers a variety of services including acupuncture and therapeutic massages.

“Any time I have an issue with my body, I come and see my dear friend, Yve,” her friend Tatiana explained on the show as viewers watched the practitioner perform cupping therapy.

Courtesy of Yve Arellano/Instagram

The salary for an acupuncturist can average $62,230 in New Mexico, according to Glassdoor.

​Yve also makes money from appearing on episodes of the reality show, where she is likely paid between $1,000 and $1,500 per episode. Additionally, she adds to her income by creating videos for fans on Cameo.

Are Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed Still Together?

Yve married Mohamed Abdelhamed during the season 9 finale of the reality show. However, In Touch exclusively confirmed on August 22 that the pair split after less than one year of marriage.

Their marital bliss came to an end by the season’s tell-all special, where Mohamed confessed to having inappropriate relationships with other women online.

“You know, it’s very shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening,” Yve said after discovering the damaging text messages. “He chose to spend his time focused on starting other relationships and engaging in activity that a married man should not be engaging in. … I asked him if I could see his phone, and that happened and I saw inappropriate things. I saw pictures and calls, and put the pieces together.”

TLC then showed screenshots of the text messages onscreen. “I would just keep you in bed for days,” one message believed to be from Mohamed read. In another message that appeared to be from the Egypt native, he wrote, “I will go to the attorney right after I get the green card.”

Amid the cheating scandal, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Yve was charged with one count of battery and one count of assault on August 15 after Mohamed accused her of attacking him while he tried to gain access to his phone.

Yve’s rep dismissed the charges and claimed they were “falsified by Mohamed.”

“Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning,” Dominique Enchinton, of Dominton Talent House, told In Touch. “They specifically discussed a U-Visa and how Mohamed could qualify for this just in case Yve found out about his indiscretions.”