Previous gig. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Ximena Morales revealed she had a job working as a webcam girl model on adult entertainment sites, which is how she made her money before ex Mike Berk started to financially support her.

The Sunday, March 27 episode of the TLC series picked up the day after their tense night out — which is when Ximena, 24, broke up with the New York native. In one scene, Mike began to pack his bags as he was scheduled to fly out of Colombia the next day. As he was packing, Ximena gave Mike, 34, back her engagement rings and the wedding bands he had already purchased for their ill-fated wedding. He told her to keep the rings until they could “work out our differences,” believing there was a chance for them to reconcile, but Ximena insisted their relationship is over.

“You do realize that you’re losing the best thing that you could have ever had?” Mike told the Colombian beauty. Ximena responded that the best thing in her life is her children and everything else is not important to her. Mike told her that for the past year and a half that they had been dating, he had been keeping her “secure” in her house so that she wouldn’t be “out on the street” with her children.

“Just because you paid for my rent and you helped me doesn’t mean I’d be on the street,” Ximena hit back. “I can work as a model, and that’ll pay for my rent and food. Don’t worry.”

In her confessional, Ximena opened up more her financial arrangement with Mike. “From the start, Mike wanted to help me, support me. I didn’t force him to send me money, he sent it on his own,” she explained. “But I am a woman who’s capable of getting my own money for my things.”

“What kind of modeling job are you gonna work for? Are you gonna go back to that adult internet job?” Mike asked during their tense conversation.

Ximena asked, “And what’s wrong with that? You met me while I was working.”

“Here in Colombia, work is very hard to find. It’s hard, and what they pay is very little,” Ximena said in her confessional, explaining her reason for starting a career in adult entertainment. “Before I met Mike, I started working as a webcam model and that’s how we met, through the website. Mike is a little uncomfortable with people knowing I met him through a webcam website, but the truth is that he was always, every day he was there. And one day, he told me, ‘Get out of there, and I’ll help you.’ And from then on, he started helping me.”

During their scene on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Mike told Ximena that if they could work on their relationship, he could have helped her learn English to get better jobs in New York, but Ximena said she never wanted to move to New York with him. Mike asked if she wanted him to be “out of” her life “forever,” and she told him that since things weren’t working out between them, she didn’t want to be with him anymore and that their relationship is over.

“This only reinforces the fact that you were using me for money because right now, you’re cold and calculated,” he told the brunette beauty. She hit back, “If that’s what you think, then that’s it, this s–t is over. Don’t send me money, don’t do anything. Today, you’re going to sleep in a hotel and tomorrow, you’ll go home.”

Ximena walked away, but Mike refused to accept their breakup and insisted on staying. “I have proof that I pay the rent in this house, so I’m not leaving,” he told her, explaining that he had to work remotely in the morning.

“I don’t give a damn. No more. You leave today,” she told him. “I’m tired of you criticizing me and throwing everything in my face, man! You leave today. You’re leaving.”

Mike ran to an upstairs bedroom and a producer asked him if he was OK. “It makes me feel like s–t that nothing else mattered to her besides the money that I was sending her,” he said. “For all I care, she can be a freakin’ adult entertainment model for all I care. She’s a mean, evil, cold, bitch. Hija de puta [daughter of a bitch].”

