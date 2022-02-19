Dunzo? 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Mike Berk and Ximena Morales may have just gotten engaged on the show, but it seems like they may have split since the cameras stopped rolling. The couple sparked breakup rumors on social media after several very cryptic posts.

The split rumors started swirling on Thursday, February 17, when Ximena, 24, seemingly uploaded and immediately deleted a TikTok with a man who did not look like Mike. In the clip, which was saved and reposted by 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates, a series of photos and videos of Ximena and the dark-haired mystery man played on the screen and were set to a romantic Spanish-language song titled “Jaque Mate” by Juanse. Many of the clips showed Ximena and the mystery man FaceTiming, and one clip was dated “8 de febrero de 2022,” which translates to “February 8, 2022.”

Shortly after the post and delete, Mike, 34, and Ximena seemingly both removed each other’s names from their Instagram bios. As of February 9, the couple previously listed each other’s IG handles in their bios with the heart-eyes emoji.

The Colombian beauty quickly addressed her alleged social media activity in a since-expired Instagram Story post. “They have uploaded a false video that is rolling on social networks. Someone stole my account and uploaded fake stuff,” read her message that was translated to English.

For his part, Mike took to his Instagram page to seemingly react to the drama. “So…What did I miss on the gram today?………Wait, let me get my popcorn refilled….. #90dayFiance #BeforeThe90Days #90daycouples #TLC #DiscoveryPlus #B90Season5,” the Theills, New York, native wrote.

“We missed you on the [‘gram] today Mikey!!!” one fan commented. Mike replied, “Thank you! From what I’m seeing, I’m not liking it! [three face with tears of joy emojis] [crying face emoji].”

Courtesy Mike Berk/Instagram

Fans were introduced to Mike and Ximena on season 5 premiere of the hit TLC spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2021. The couple met on a dating app and dated long distance for several months, and they documented their first in-person meeting when Mike traveled to Ximena’s native country of Colombia.

Shortly after meeting, many fans pointed out red flags as they felt Ximena was using Mike for his money because he had been paying her rent and furnished her apartment, as well as sending her money to support her and her two young sons. However, he proposed to Ximena on the February 6 episode and she said yes.

Unfortunately, they seemed to hit a rough patch in their relationship almost immediately after their engagement. “Something seems a little off with Ximena, she’s just getting a little bit more distant,” Mike admitted. “Ximena hasn’t been acting like herself lately so that’s why I need to go back to Colombia.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.