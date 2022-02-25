90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Ximena Morales confirmed she went under the knife after asking fiancé Mike Berk to fund her breast augmentation before their wedding.

The TLC personality, 24, took to social media with “before” and “after” photos of her boob job, showcasing herself post-surgery in snaps she shared via TikTok.

“Antes de mi siruguia [before my surgery],” she captioned one pic in Spanish, followed by another unveiling her procedure results, which read, “Después de mi siruguia [after my surgery].” The pictures have since been deleted.

In recent season 5 scenes, Ximena mentioned wanting to go up a few cup sizes while also discussing the possibility of having a tummy tuck. It’s unknown if she had that done as well or if Mike, 34, ended up paying for her breast augmentation.

On Friday, February 25, TLC shared a teaser clip for the upcoming Sunday, February 27, episode, showing a conversation between Ximena and Mike while she was shopping for a wedding dress. He was turned away during their outing so he wouldn’t see the final gown she chose.

“When I put on the wedding dress, I looked at myself in the mirror and said, ‘Wow.’ I love the way it fits me, it’s divine,” she said in a confessional. “But something is keeping me from enjoying it as much as I should. The truth is, I’m not happy with Mike right now. And there’s something I need to discuss with him.”

After finding her perfect gown and veil, she decided to have a heart-to-heart with Mike. He asked how dress shopping went and Ximena revealed she felt like a “princess,” before getting into what was really on her mind.

Courtesy Ximena Morales/Instagram

“If you were going to pay for my dress, you don’t want to give me the money for my operation?” she questioned Mike via a translator app. He looked confused and asked for clarification. “Yes, it makes sense because if I get operated [on], I can work, I can be a model,” she explained during their exchange, to which he replied, “But I like them the way they are. You don’t need to have the surgery.”

Ximena didn’t feel the same, telling him, “I don’t have boobies yet. I want to get operated [on] the day after you go to New York. So, I need the money this week,” she added. “Do you understand?” Later, Ximena told producers that she wasn’t doing the procedure for Mike, but rather for herself and her career aspirations.

“First my surgery, then the wedding dress,” she continued.

Mike and Ximena met via a dating app, documenting their first in-person meeting when he traveled to the nail tech’s native country in season 5 of the TLC spinoff.

Despite their different views on having children and disputes over his habits, they still ended up getting engaged. Mike’s heartfelt proposal to Ximena, which took place in March 2021, aired during the February 6 episode.

However, the couple didn’t end up making it to the altar. On February 22, a source exclusively told In Touch that Mike and Ximena split less than one year after their engagement. We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out on the show!