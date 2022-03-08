Making his big return? 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Mike Berk has “started filming” for a new season of the hit TLC franchise after his split from ex-fiancée Ximena Morales, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Mike was spotted shooting a scene in New York with his friend Nelcy,” the insider reveals. While it’s unclear which franchise Mike will appear on, the source adds that it could be for discovery+’s 90 Day: The Single Life spinoff.

Nelcy, who is the fiancée of Mike’s best friend John, has been a big source of support amid the New York native’s stint on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. She made an appearance on episode 2 when she and John joined Mike on a trip to a local toy store to help him pick out toys for Ximena’s two sons from previous relationships, as John and Nelcy are parents to a child who is the same age as Ximena’s youngest.

The mom of one played a bigger role in his story line on episode 12 on Sunday, March 6. After proposing to Ximena, 24, earlier on the season during his first trip to her native country of Colombia, Mike returned a few months later because he felt that his fiancée had become “distant.” The couple started to experience more issues during his second trip, and Ximena told Mike she loved him but was not in love with him. Since Nelcy speaks Spanish fluently, Mike asked Nelcy to be a translator during his conversation with Ximena so he could better understand how she felt toward him.

While on video chat with Mike and Ximena, Nelcy asked the Colombian beauty tough questions like what changed in her relationship with Mike from their first trip to their second and whether Ximena felt bad about accepting money from Mike to support her two kids and pay their rent and bills. After speaking one on one with the manicurist, Nelcy gave Mike some sound advice.

“I hope you stop paying for all her stuff,” Nelcy told Mike. “She’s literally disgusted by you and I don’t think she’s happy with you and I don’t think that she has love for you. She’s not there for the right reasons.”

Mike and Ximena met on a dating app and had been long-distance dating for nearly a year when they joined the season 5 cast of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. They documented their first in-person meeting on the show and their March 2021 engagement aired in the February 6 episode. However, In Touch confirmed that the couple had split less than one year after getting engaged.