All good? 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Mike Berk admitting to slamming his friends, John and Nelcy, and calling them “clout chasers.” John took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 15, to share an update about where his friendship stands with Mike amid Mike’s split from Ximena Morales.

“We’re gonna ask Mikey a couple of questions right now, we’re gonna get down to the nitty gritty,” John said in a video of Mike as he cleaned his motorcycle posted via John’s Instagram Stories. “Mikey, the people wanna know, that post that was posted the other day about me and you — are we still friends?”

Mike, 34, replied, “Yeah we’re still friends. That was old, people are just…”

“Then why did you say that, Mike?” John asked. “I don’t know,” Mike responded.

“He was in his feelings, people. The reddit people were getting to his f–king tiny little brain, he’s getting manipulated like f–king Ximena was manipulating him. I’m over here trying to [make] quarterback plays for the kid, and none of y’all are listening. Y’all think I’m using him?”

“No, he’s not!” Mike interjected. “I’m f–king here for the kid, bro. This is my boy since we’re like 8 years old, he’s f–king weird and creepy and we seen it, but we love him!” John added. “We love this f–king prick!”

“Shut up! You’re creepy,” Mike said playfully. “Ay, we’re all creepy, man. Who’s not creepy?” John responded.

Mike and John reunited to shut down rumors that they had a falling out after a screenshot of Mike’s Instagram Story post surfaced online. “My friends [John’ and his girlfriend used me to get famous… They are the number one clout chasers… They never cared about me and only wanted their 15 minutes of fame,” he wrote in a since-deleted message reposted by a fan account.

Courtesy of Ximena Morales/Instagram

John and Nelcy have played supportive roles in Mike’s story line with Ximena, 24, on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. During the Sunday, March 13 episode, Mike asked John for advice after hitting a rough patch in his relationship with Ximena. Just three months after their engagement, Ximena told Mike that she loved him but was not in love with him, so Mike asked John’s girlfriend, Nelcy, to join him and Ximena on video chat so she could translate for them since Nelcy is fluent in the Colombian beauty’s native language.

After their conversation, Nelcy gave Mike some advice. “She’s literally disgusted by you and I don’t think she’s happy with you and I don’t think that she has love for you,” she said about Ximena. “She’s not there for the right reasons.”